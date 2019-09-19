We have seen no evidence that blockades at our plants are set to cease - Liffey Meats

A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan recently. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Margaret Donnelly

Liffey Meats has said it has seen no evidence that blockades at its plants are set to cease.

It comes after the Independent Farmers said it was stepping down a protest at Dawn Meats in Slane yesterday and that it hoped farmers throughout the country would follow suit.

In a statement, Independent Farmers said it hoped the step down of the picket at Slane would be seen by other protesting farmers as a positive step.

Speaking today, a Spokesperson for Liffey Meats, said the company has 500 employees looking to return to work.

“We would like to appeal to protesters to lift the blockades at our factory gates in the interest of everyone concerned. We have over 500 employees anxiously waiting to return to work, many of our 10,000 farmer suppliers who want to sell their cattle and over 400 customers throughout Europe and Ireland who are waiting on their delivery of Irish beef.

"These blockades are having a hugely negative impact both locally and in the surrounding communities, and a lot of local businesses and suppliers to our business are suffering as a result. We are inundated with calls around the clock, from farmers who want to sell their cattle and international customers looking for deliveries.

"At the same time, we are also receiving calls from concerned local and national suppliers to our business who themselves employ from five to six people, to those who have a couple of hundred, who rely on our operations to keep them in business."

Online Editors


