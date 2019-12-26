We are switching to a shorter breeding season to boost calves' performance

We have always only bred our maiden heifers for eight weeks. If a healthy mature Continental heifer doesn't go in calf in an eight-week breeding period and calve down at pretty close to two years of age, she is probably not particularly fertile so is going to struggle to fit in with our system.

I would suggest that the first 60pc are actually subsidising the last 10pc.

The reason for this is because it is obvious that there is a huge difference in the quality and the performance of the first 60pc of the calves born compared to the last 10pc.

Our ultimate target would be to breed the heifers for six weeks and the main herd for eight weeks.

We housed our maiden heifers this past week and also removed the bull from them.

In the main herd, we swapped around the bulls last week. We plan to remove the bulls before January 1. That will mean a maximum 10-week breeding period.

All calves have got their booster vaccines. All adult animals have been treated for fluke and worms.

Our plan is, at the first couple of dry days, to treat the cows and calves with a pour-on, with a full-rate on the calves as recommended. This will treat them for hoose and worms and lice. We will put a half-rate on the cows, which will treat them for lice.

We finished one silage pit this past week. That gave us the opportunity to clean out all of the sheds.

There is more dung in the sheds than we would normally like.

This really happened for two reasons.

There was more silage in the pit than I thought and it took longer to empty it. Also, our wheaten straw, that was baled in 8 X 4 X 4 bales, heated a little in the bales so, in order to use it up, we were using a full bale of wheaten straw where we would normally use half a bale of barely straw.

So now that we have a pit for storing the dung, we will continue to clean out the sheds every couple of weeks.

I also think it is much healthier for the calves when we don't let too much dung build up under them.

Since we have changed over to growing all winter cereals in the past few years, our farmyard manure is starting to become something of an issue for us.

When we were growing spring corn, we were able to spread it on the stubbles in the spring and plough it down before sowing our corn.

With winter corn, we can't spread it until after the harvest, which is August. This means drawing out of the yard because the silage pits will be needed. This is double-handling and extra expense.

Stock bulls

We generally don't spread it on grass because we have more than enough slurry for the grass.

We have been selling our under-16-month bulls over the past few weeks, and almost two-thirds of them are now gone.

Their sale dovetails nicely with the upcoming removal of the stock bulls from the cows, as it will allow us to give these bulls individual pens on the slats.

The young bulls are running close to 390kg carcase weight, and we are absolutely delighted with the fat cover on them.

A few have even come up with a fat score of 4. To date, we haven't had to leave any back because of being under-fleshed.

I suppose we are particularly happy about this because it was achieved on home-grown cereals, barley, wheat and oats. The only bought-in ingredients were molasses and a mineral.

In spite of the weather, our winter barley is looking well. We were lucky enough that we managed to get it all sprayed for weeds.

The oats has also come on really well.

However, the wheat is struggling a bit. Its not being helped by the fact that we rolled it off after sowing, as there is now evidence of compaction where the wheels of tractor pulling the roller travelled, making the crop much slower to emerge in those tracks.

It also didn't help that there is a slight slope on the field. We always sow this field straight up and down. The heavy rains in the weeks after sowing flowed down the wheel -tracks and collected on the headland.

On top of all that, large numbers of crows set up camp there and were pulling the shoots to get at the grain.

We hung up some colourful "frighteners" that flap in the wind, which seems to have deterred them, for the moment anyway.

Indo Farming