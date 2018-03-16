Watch: Incredible drone footage of farming in the Burren

Every year farmers in the Burren, Clare, take their cattle to higher ground for the winter. It's a tradition that dates back hundreds of years, but one young farmer is using modern technology to this remote farming practice.

The unique Burren celebration of Samhain or the end of summer culminates in the 'Winterage Weekend' in October and for hundreds of years, Burren farmers have marked the end of summer by herding their cattle up on to winter pastures in the limestone uplands, in the tradition known as winterage.

Indeed, the Burren is one of the only places in the world where it still occurs, and the practice of outwintering stock on the limestone escarpments has been integral to shaping today's familiar Burren landscape. The herd will stay here until January when many will be brought back for calving, but some farmers leave the cattle on the uplands until March.

Joe O'Loghlen from Fanore, who took over the running of his family farm last year, from his father Tony is one of the many farmers in Clare who put their cattle out on the Burren for the winter months, but he now has a unique way of herding the cattle. But he also managed to capture some incredible footage of one of his cows and her calf on the Burren recently, with fog moving over the mountain.