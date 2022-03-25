Warning over winter beef supplies as costs soar

Beef farmers are facing a huge rise in input costs for next winter with no insight into what returns from the market.

A ferocious rise in farm costs and the uncertainty around the future of the beef market could hit beef supplies next winter ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham has said.

It comes as Macra called on The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to fund a beef finisher scheme similar to that which was implemented in 2020.

In recent weeks the rise in feed costs and the uncertainty around availability later in the year has resulted in beef finishers once again facing an uncertain future.

“There will be very little cattle fattened next winter given current realities. Factories need to change their normal way of doing business and plan to offer contracts now for cattle for next spring at prices that reflect the current huge costs. There will be no beef in the shops next spring without dramatic change in pricing and guarantees," Edmund Graham said.

He said his organisation are hearing reports that feed millers will prioritise pig and poultry over cattle rations if there is any scarcity later this year.

"The beef farmer is at the bottom of the heap in terms of priorities.

“Winter finishers need to know now whether they have any business growing grass or maise silage both of which are just too costly to grow for an enterprise that at the best of times is a gamble.”

He believes that meat factories are going to have to insist on guaranteed prices from their retail and wholesale customers into the medium to long-term.

"Farmers cannot be expected to carry all the risk on their own. At current prices and with the high levels of uncertainty around even the availability of product, beef finishers would be insane to make any plans to finish cattle.

"Factories cannot expect that they can keep the beef price for next spring a complete mystery and hope that it will be all right on the day. It won’t and right now, farmers need some commitment to prices well in excess of the current beef price," he said.