Warning over value of Friesian bull calves

Friesian bull calves will have to be bought at €50-70/hd this spring for beef finishers to make money, according to Pearse Kelly of Teagasc.

In addition, dairy-cross calves that have poor beef traits could be worthless, the head of drystock and knowledge transfer at Teagasc warned.

"A Friesian bull calf brought through to two-year steer beef will cost close to €1,000," Mr Kelly said.

"That means at today's beef prices, to make a very modest €150 profit per head, a good Friesian bull calf is not worth any more than €50 to €70," he said.

"Where beef calves are bred from low-index beef bulls that are easy calving with short gestation lengths but poor beef carcass traits, their value as young calves are considerably less than what should be paid for the better quality calves," Mr Kelly added.

"For many, therefore, their value could be approaching zero or even less," he said.

Dairy warning

Friesian bulls generally sold for €90-120/hd in the marts last spring, with lighter and plainer calves making €60-90/hd. Calves of four to six weeks of age averaged €150-160/hd.

The Teagasc head of drystock warned farmers to be extremely careful in the type of calves they buy from dairy herds.