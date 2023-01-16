Farming

Farming

Wagyu goes high tech to meet surging demand from rich Asians

Employees check cattle numbers during the morning round at Sawai Ranch in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tokyo-based startup Desamis Co.'s sensors monitor the movements of livestock, using algorithms to analyze the data to detect unusual behavior and possible illness. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg Expand
A chart, using data gathered from a Desamis Co. sensor, shows the activity levels of a head of cattle at Sawai Ranch in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tokyo-based startup Desamis Co.'s sensors monitor the movements of livestock, using algorithms to analyze the data to detect unusual behavior and possible illness. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg Expand
A worker spreads hay to feed cattle at Sawai Ranch in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tokyo-based startup Desamis Co.'s sensors monitor the movements of livestock, using algorithms to analyze the data to detect unusual behavior and possible illness. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg Expand
A worker transports feed for cattle at Sawai Ranch in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tokyo-based startup Desamis Co.'s sensors monitor the movements of livestock, using algorithms to analyze the data to detect unusual behavior and possible illness. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg Expand
Cattle feed in a shed at Sawai Ranch in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tokyo-based startup Desamis Co.'s sensors monitor the movements of livestock, using algorithms to analyze the data to detect unusual behavior and possible illness. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg Expand

Hiromi Horie and Kurumi Mori

Hiroki Sawai, who raises 2,200 cattle at his ranch in western Japan, received an alert on his phone one evening last year: a calf had fallen and wasn't getting up.

He called on staff to check the barn immediately as fallen cows often require prompt aid and, if ill, treatment.

