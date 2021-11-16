Volumes of QA beef unknown by Dept

Charlie McConalogue said Bord Bia had confirmed that the vast majority of all beef processed in Ireland comes from quality assured farms

The Department of Agriculture does not categorise cattle slaughterings by quality assured or non-quality assured, or track whether a bonus is paid in this commercial transaction between the farmer and the slaughter plant.

That’s according to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue who was responding to a question from Roscommon TD Denis Naughten on the tonnage of quality assured beef produced in Ireland in 2019, 2020 and to date in 2021, as well as the corresponding figure for non-quality assured beef.

The minister also said Bord Bia had confirmed that the vast majority of all beef processed in Ireland comes from quality assured farms.

Bord Bia, when asked by Farming Independent as to whether it kept records of the tonnage of quality assured beef produced, it provided a question and answer leaflet in relation to quality assurance.

The document provided contained no data on tonnages of quality or non quality assured product produced.

It did state: “In-depth reconciliation procedures are conducted on meat dispatched as quality assured.

“This calculation provides the evidence that the meat identified as quality assured at slaughter matches and balances with quality assured meat sold from the plant.”

Mr Naughten said: “The reply clearly substantiates the claim that I have made previously in the Dáil that Irish beef promotion and sales are about volume and not value, which sees everyone except the farmer getting a margin.

“It now seems that this scheme in terms of farmer’s rewards is just a sleight of hand and that the quality assurance payment that farmers receive is in fact the base price and those not supplying under the scheme are just being penalised.”

Earlier this year Farming Independent established that neither the Department of Agriculture nor Bord Bia kept figures for the tonnage of quality assured or non-quality assured sheep meat produced in the Republic of Ireland.

Between 300,00 and 500,000 non-quality assured lambs are imported into the state each year.