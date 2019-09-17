Varadkar: 'There is no government action that can increase beef prices'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that underlying issues in the beef industry are to blame for the low prices that farmers are receiving
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that underlying issues in the beef industry are to blame for the low prices that farmers are receiving
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

No government action is going to increase beef prices to the level farmers want, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned.

Speaking exclusively to the Farming Independent at the Fine Gael 'think in' in Cork last Friday, the Taoiseach said he would be happy to meet the different sides of the ongoing beef dispute, but said he has every confidence in the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"In fairness he has managed to get an agreement but it was not signed up to by everyone. As a Government we are there to support him and I have said if there is anything I can do to help I'm willing to do this."

However, he warned there is an underlying difficult in the beef sector.

"The beef price is very low and it's a price that is similar across Europe and it's below the cost of production.

"Demand for beef is pretty flat, and production is high and competition is high, and there is a fundamental problem there and it's something we have to talk about long term.

"No Government action is going to be able to increase the price to the level farmers want," he said.

Everyone knows the Government cannot decide beef prices, but it is trying to help, he said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Factories warn of lost customers as cattle glut surges to 70,000 head
Taking a stand: Farmers outside the Kepak factory in Clonee, Co Meath during the Beef Plan Movement protest.

Margaret Donnelly: Farm leaders should spend more time listening to...
ICSA president Edmond Phelan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Red C poll: Beef slaughter age not an issue for most consumers
Some of the messages on display at the Beef Plan Movement protest

Tensions flare over claims IFA members broke beef picket lines
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Minister Creed announces reopening of BEAM application facility
Stock image

New initiatives: How the agreement will work
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly

We can't set the price of beef, but we are trying to help - Varadkar
ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Milk price cuts: 'I was getting 28c/L when I started farming in 1982'
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

Agri-food alliance brings in big guns to fight negative press
Time for reflection: Kevin Nolan's combine will soon be blown down, powerwashed, run and greased before being put away for the year

Kevin Nolan: We can't grow profitably without GM tech
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

Hogan: agreement on CAP budget will be reached by end of year
Eamon O'Connell

Scanning shows lower than normal conception rates
Michael Creed says beef producers are set to benefit. Photo: Arthur Carron

Protesting farmers attempt to secure deals with individual meat plants