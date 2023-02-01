Farming

US Government launches cattle-sales database to check meat giants' power

Mike Dorning and Michael Hirtzer

The Biden administration introduced a public database on payment terms for private cattle sales, designed to give producers more leverage in negotiating with the four meatpacking giants that dominate US beef processing.

The Cattle Contracts Library will go live as a pilot project at noon on Tuesday and will disclose terms for all cattle-purchase contracts made by large meat packers, but not the identities of buyers or sellers, US Agriculture Department officials said.

