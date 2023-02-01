US cattle herd plummets – suckler cows at lowest level since 1962

Years-long drought in the US Plains has withered pastures and squeezed supplies of feeds including hay and corn.

Steaks and hamburgers will likely be more expensive in the next few years with US cattle shrinking to its lowest herd since 2014.

There were almost 89.3 million cattle as of Jan. 1, down 3% from a year ago, according to a US Department of Agriculture cattle-inventory report Tuesday. While the drop wasn't unexpected the total nearly matched expectations in a Bloomberg survey a bigger decline in beef output may still be ahead in 2025 or 2026.