Unacceptable if beef package directed at 'handful of factory agents' - Marts

ICOS Marts Committee have warned that if a new €50m beef support package announced by EU Commissioner Phil Hogan amounts to slaughter only assistance it could be directed to a handful of factory agents.

The committee is seeking an immediate meeting with Minister Creed and his officials to discuss the proposed new compensation package for beef farmers.

ICOS wants the Minister to ensure that the scheme is implemented equitably to include provision for farmers who traded animals through livestock marts.

Ray Doyle, Livestock and Environmental Services Executive of ICOS said, “The package will be provided through an implementing regulation from DG AGRI, which is expected to be quite short and will potentially be based on the compensation package given specifically to Finnish dairy farmers directly following the Russian import ban.

"It will therefore be nearly entirely up to the Department of Agriculture to decide how the package is distributed, with little prescription from DG AGRI.”

He said that undoubtedly beef finishers have had a disastrous 2018 and 2019 but so too did sellers of weanlings, forward stores and cull cows.

" It will not be acceptable that this compensation could be directed to a handful of factory agents if this scheme amounts to slaughter only assistance.

“With the Animal Identification and Movement system it will be possible to ascertain the ownership and trading history of animals before they have been presented for slaughter.