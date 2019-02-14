Farm Ireland
Ulster farmers angry at increase in cattle imports from south of the Border

Ciaran Moran

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is frustrated that meat plants in the North have increased direct imports of cattle from the Republic for slaughter.

UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney, says this smack in the face for local farmers and reflects why the relationship between farmers and processors is often strained.

“Put simply farmers find it hard to trust the meat plants.  For many this will confirm that their distrust is fully justified,” said Mr Chesney. 

The comments were made after import figures for January showed that almost 1400 prime cattle were imported from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter.  This compares with 234 for January 2018. 

The UFU has challenged those importing cattle to explain their decision to local farmers.

“Farmers have been finding it difficult to book cattle into plants and now we know why. We understand meat plants make commercial decisions, but this demonstrates bad faith when the supply is there and processors still choose to import. Farmers are already struggling with margins and increased imports add to unnecessary queues and depressed prices,” said Mr Chesney.

The UFU is encouraging those meat plants importing to review their current practices and follow the lead of those prepared to back local farmers.

“We feel our criticism is fair and we urge those importing cattle to take a longer-term view of the importance of their supply base here by rethinking this short-term strategy and getting behind local farmers,” said the UFU beef and lamb chairman, who is a County Down beef producer.

The UFU has requested meetings with the meat plants that increased imports of prime cattle from ROI in January 2019.

Issues with labeling has seen a sharp decline in the numbers of cattle being imported from the Republic for slaughter in Northern Ireland.

Under EU rules, labels on meat from cattle born and reared in the Republic of Ireland and exported live to Northern Ireland and subsequently slaughtered there, must include the member state of birth and rearing, and the member state of slaughter.

It is possible to include a voluntary label, but this may not contradict mandatory origin labelling, nor does it obviate  the requirement for mandatory labelling.

The possibility of a voluntary all Island  label has been previously raised with British retailers, who have made clear that they have a longstanding policy to market British and Irish beef separately, with a simple, clear origin label.  This means that beef must be sourced from animals originating in one EU Member State i.e. born, reared and slaughtered in Ireland or in the United Kingdom, so that the label can simply indicate "Origin Ireland, or "Origin UK".

Online Editors

