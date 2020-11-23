'UK will still require Irish beef in January 2021' - Meat Processors

The UK market will still require Irish beef on January 1, 2021, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has affirmed.

As talks to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU enter final days, and with 95% of the deal believed to be agreed, MII senior director Cormac Healy outlined the current situation on anticipated changes to Irish beef exports to – and through – the UK.

From potential long-term “trade blocker” implications of a no-deal Brexit, to short-term logistical, administrative and UK land bridge complications of a deal scenario, Healy said MII’s “number one objective” is to hold the UK market.

“The UK is a deficit beef market and will still require beef on January 1, 2021. We are the major supplier into that deficit - Irish beef accounts for 75-80pc of the beef the UK imports - so yes, they will require it.

“Bord Bia’s work on consumer sentiment around Irish food has also shown a continued strong, positive disposition towards Irish (beef) among consumers, so demand will be there for it,” Healy told the Farming Independent.

However, avoiding a no-deal tariff scenario and streamlining any deal-related complications will be “essential” to the outcome.

“If we end up in a tariff scenario there is going to be huge issues for the sector, you’re meeting a tariff wall that, on the beef side, is about 72pc tariff.

“If a deal is done and there aren’t tariffs, you’re into new complications of logistics, extra administration, customs and veterinary formalities and export certifications if using the UK land bridge to trade with the continent – all of that is bringing another layer of complexity, delay and cost,” said Healy, adding that it’s understood the UK will require export certificates from April 1 next year.

“Our number one objective on Brexit must be to hold the market that we’ve built up in the UK. No matter what comes at us, that must be our priority.

“Yes, we will diversify, that work continues but that is a long game. I don’t think you’re going to find any market as good as the UK.

“Trade is about trading greatest volumes with those that are in your close proximity.

“We need to see a deal, that is the absolute best scenario for us. We hope in the coming weeks that that will be there,” Healy concluded.

