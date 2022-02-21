UK set to reject Canada's hormone beef demands in trade talks

BRITAIN is ready to reject imports of Canadian hormone-treated beef in an early setback for trade talks due to formally start in April.

UK government sources said ending a ban on the use of hormones in beef production is highly unlikely after Canada's trade minister signalled that Ottawa will push the UK to ditch its tougher standards on the controversial practice.

There is "very little room to move" on food standards, said one Whitehall source, adding that it would be extremely politically difficult to climb down on the issue. Trade officials confirmed that the food standards will be a "red line" in the talks.

Agricultural products are expected to be a key dividing line in bilateral talks with Canada, with any lowering in standards set to spark outrage from UK farmers. US and -Canadian farmers treat their cattle with growth promoting hormones to speed up weight gain but the practice is banned in the UK amid concerns that they are carcinogenic.

Mary Ng, Canada's trade minister, recently told The Daily Telegraph: "These are very much issues that we will address, as they should be addressed, [at] that negotiating table." She insisted its agricultural industry is safe and "ultimately based on science", adding "we stand behind our product".

A government memo leaked to the Politico website revealed that Ottawa "asked some probing questions" about the issue. The ban could also become a hurdle in the UK's efforts to join the huge trade bloc known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Farmers will be watching Canadian trade talks closely after fearing they will be hurt by a wave of cheap imports following the deal agreed with Australia.

Sam Lowe, a trade expert at Flint Global, said Canada will likely use the beef hormone issue as "leverage" to get concessions such as tariff reductions.

He said: "Canada doesn't really think it can pressure the UK into changing its sanitary and phytosanitary regime if the US hasn't been able to do so. But because this is an area in which the UK is arguably non-compliant with both its WTO commitments, but also the CPTPP rule book, it would be odd if Canada didn't try to use this to get something in return."

A DIT spokesman said: "Maintaining our high food safety and animal welfare standards is a red line in all our trade negotiations. We want an ambitious and comprehensive new agreement with Canada that will strengthen our close and historic bilateral trade relationship, worth over pounds 23bn in 2019."

