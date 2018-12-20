UK imports of fresh/frozen beef from Ireland rose, by 6pc to total 18,700 tonnes, according to latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs.

UK imports of Irish beef rise in October as no-deal Brexit looms

This is despite total UK fresh/frozen beef imports being down by 3pc in October 2018 compared to the previous year.

Shipments to the UK totalled 25,000 tonnes in October with a number of smaller suppliers delivering less volume.

Shipments from the Netherlands, Poland and Germany all declined in October.

Despite October imports falling away slightly, shipments of beef to the UK for 2018 up to October are still 6pc higher than the previous year at 238,000 tonnes.

Ireland is responsible for the majority of the increase (+13,000 tonnes), with shipments totalling 170,000 tonnes.

However, Tom Forshaw of the AHDB in the UK highlighted that South American countries of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina made significant gains into the UK market this year, however still represent a small portion of overall imports.

'No-deal' warning

It comes as Irish meat processors issued a warning of the 'catastrophic' impact a no-deal Brexit would have on the sector.