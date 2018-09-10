Farm Ireland
Monday 10 September 2018

UK government set to backtrack on plans to ban live exports

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Jane Dalton

The UK government could be preparing to backtrack on a key post-Brexit pledge on animal welfare – a ban on live exports.

Animal rights groups are lobbying environment secretary Michael Gove to stick with his plan to halt exports of live farm animals for slaughter.

And they claim curb should be widened to exclude a potential loophole that would allow the trade to continue, activists say – sheep and cattle sent abroad for further fattening.

In April and May, Mr Gove held a public consultation on a proposing a ban of exporting living creatures for slaughter.

But now environment and food officials have asked advisers on the Farm Animal Welfare Committee (FAWC) to review the conditions animals are subjected to during long-distance live transport and to make recommendations on improving them.

Campaigners from charity Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) say this raises suspicions that the government may be backing away from a ban on the “cruel and completely unnecessary” practice.

They also fear UK Ministers could be about to cave in to pressure from the Scottish government, which opposes a ban.

Scottish farmers regularly export young, unweaned calves to countries such as Spain, and Scotland’s Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing says a ban would cause “substantial harm” to the nation’s livestock sector.

Also Read

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is also against the planned halt to the live export trade. David Brown, of the union, said: “The live export of cattle and sheep forms an integral part of the Northern Ireland livestock sector, injecting in excess of £70m into local farm businesses per year.” It was essential for farmers to have access to European markets, he added.

The UK’s National Sheep Association has also defended live exports as it helps to raise prices.

A Defra spokeswoman said the public consultation this year was on both curbing live exports and animal welfare during transport, and that FAWC was reviewing just transport. The two should not be conflated, she said.

“We remain fully committed to controlling the export of live farm animals for slaughter when we leave the EU and are considering next steps following our call for evidence. All options, including an outright ban, are on the table.

“In addition we have asked the Farm Animal Welfare Committee to make recommendations on how we can improve the welfare of farm animals during all transport, including journeys within the UK. We look forward to receiving their findings later this year.

“And in terms of sentience – we will continue to work with welfare organisations to ensure that animal sentience is properly recognised in our legislation once we have left the EU.”

Independent News Service

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

A sign reading

A sign reading

This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan.

Stock image. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Nevin Spence. Picture: Dickson Digital

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

