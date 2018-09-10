UK government set to backtrack on plans to ban live exports

The UK government could be preparing to backtrack on a key post-Brexit pledge on animal welfare – a ban on live exports.

The UK government could be preparing to backtrack on a key post-Brexit pledge on animal welfare – a ban on live exports.

Animal rights groups are lobbying environment secretary Michael Gove to stick with his plan to halt exports of live farm animals for slaughter.

And they claim curb should be widened to exclude a potential loophole that would allow the trade to continue, activists say – sheep and cattle sent abroad for further fattening.

In April and May, Mr Gove held a public consultation on a proposing a ban of exporting living creatures for slaughter.

But now environment and food officials have asked advisers on the Farm Animal Welfare Committee (FAWC) to review the conditions animals are subjected to during long-distance live transport and to make recommendations on improving them.

Campaigners from charity Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) say this raises suspicions that the government may be backing away from a ban on the “cruel and completely unnecessary” practice.

They also fear UK Ministers could be about to cave in to pressure from the Scottish government, which opposes a ban.

Scottish farmers regularly export young, unweaned calves to countries such as Spain, and Scotland’s Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing says a ban would cause “substantial harm” to the nation’s livestock sector.