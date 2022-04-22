UK Government opposes plan for special designation for Irish grass fed beef

The UK Government has opposed plans to create a special EU designation for Irish grass-fed beef.

In 2020, Ireland submitted an application to the EU to obtain PGI status for Irish Grass-Fed Beef and it was hoped the status could have significant benefits for all those in the beef supply chain, particularly beef farmers who hope the status would lead to higher market returns for their cattle.

PGI status aims to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

However, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue revealed today that in March, the EU Commission notified his Department that the UK authorities had submitted a ‘Notice of Opposition' to Ireland's application.

Further, a letter from the European Commission received by the Department invited Ireland and the Commission to engage on the issue.

No detail has been released on the contents of the UK opposition however, Ireland's application had raised concerns among farmers in Northern Ireland.

In November 2020, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) confirmed to the Farming Independent that it "will be left with no option but to object the proposal" if Northern Ireland (NI) is not included in the application to register from the outset when it is submitted to the European Commission.

At the time, the UFU said it was working on behalf of Northern Irish beef producers and its priority is to ensure that they can remain on a level playing field with those in the Republic and that they can receive a fair economical return for the high-quality product they produce.

Minister McConalogue said his Department, along with An Bord Bia is currently examining the reasoned statement of opposition submitted by the UK.

"For some time now, my Department and An Bord Bia have fully engaged with their counterparts in Northern Ireland to share information and provide advice on the technical aspects of a grass-fed standard and related matters associated with the possibility of having an all-island PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef. I welcome the opportunity now for both parties to engage to progress and finalise this work.”

“The PGI application and product specification has been subject to scrutiny by the European Commission, EU Member States and third countries. The European Commission has not been advised of any other opposition.

"I believe that the success in getting the application to this stage of the process demonstrates the quality of the product specification that was drafted by Bord Bia in consultation with my officials and which took account of engagement with our farming representative bodies through our national opposition procedure.”

Minister McConalogue said he was hopeful that the engagement between both parties can be progressed quickly.