UK farmers push for bigger role - and no tariffs for Irish beef

The main UK farming body, the National Farmers' Union, is leading calls for British farmers to become the number one supplier of choice to the UK market in light of Brexit.

The main UK farming body, the National Farmers' Union, is leading calls for British farmers to become the number one supplier of choice to the UK market in light of Brexit.

The NFU is releasing its vision for the UK agriculture sector, and says it wants British people to be able to enjoy more sustainable, quality British food at a range of different prices that suit all incomes.

However, current production levels in the UK mean it imports more than 50pc of the food it needs to feed its population - and much of that comes from Ireland. As the UK leaves the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, the NFU has said food production should be recognised as in the national interest by the British government.

The call comes amid fears the Sainsbury's-Asda merger could create a retailing giant that will squeeze Irish suppliers hard. However, the farming body has said it does not want tariffs on Irish beef. NFU president Minette Batters said that recent comments by British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg calling for tariffs on Irish beef are "fanciful".