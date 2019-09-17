Two more NI processors licensed by Bord Bia

Bord Bia has confirmed that additional processors in Northern Ireland have been licenced by the marketing body to use various versions of the Bord Bia quality mark.

Meat plants in Dungannon and Newry have recently become approved members of Bord Bia's Meat Processor Quality Assurance Scheme.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Last week Aldi confirmed that it was forced to stock Irish beef that was processed in the UK due to difficulties in sourcing meat from local factories.

Nine plants in the North are now licenced by Bord Bia to use various versions of the Bord Bia quality mark.

Bord Bia stated that five of these plants are licensed to slaughter cattle from the South, with the other four variously involved in cutting, further processing, retail packing or burger production.

There are a further three Bord Bia-approved meat processing facilities in Britain, Holland and France.

It comes as a glut of 70,000 cattle has been created as a result of the marathon beef dispute between farmers and meat protestors.

Yesterday, Meat Industry Ireland warned warned that a juncture is now being reached where irreparable damage will be done to the customer base for Irish beef in the UK and European markets.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"Whenever we do get back to normal processing activity, there is a big question mark over how many customers will be there," MII Director Cormac Healy said.

"Customers have moved and are moving to get supply from other markets.

"If we get back open and many of these customers are gone, we will be looking to Government for market supports measures," he added.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Factories warn of lost customers as cattle glut surges to 70,000 head
Taking a stand: Farmers outside the Kepak factory in Clonee, Co Meath during the Beef Plan Movement protest.

Margaret Donnelly: Farm leaders should spend more time listening to...
ICSA president Edmond Phelan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Red C poll: Beef slaughter age not an issue for most consumers
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that underlying issues in the beef industry are to blame for the low prices that farmers are receiving

Varadkar: 'There is no government action that can increase beef prices'
Some of the messages on display at the Beef Plan Movement protest

Tensions flare over claims IFA members broke beef picket lines
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Minister Creed announces reopening of BEAM application facility


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly

We can't set the price of beef, but we are trying to help - Varadkar
A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 350 people laid off at ABP Cahir as Meadow Meats owners talk of...
ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Milk price cuts: 'I was getting 28c/L when I started farming in 1982'
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

Agri-food alliance brings in big guns to fight negative press
Time for reflection: Kevin Nolan's combine will soon be blown down, powerwashed, run and greased before being put away for the year

Kevin Nolan: We can't grow profitably without GM tech
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

Hogan: agreement on CAP budget will be reached by end of year
Eamon O'Connell

Scanning shows lower than normal conception rates