Twenty farmers a week dropping out of BDGP scheme

Martin Ryan

Unclaimed funding for the Beef Data Genomics Programme has increased to close to €9m a year and almost one in every four of the original applicants are no longer "active" participants in the scheme.

An average of 21 participants per week dropped out of the scheme during the first four months of 2019.

Payment for 2018 has been withheld from 1,053 participants who "have yet to achieve a sufficient level of compliance with the scheme to generate a payment but can qualify for payment once they comply with scheme requirements" stated the Department.

Total payments for 2018 came to €42.8m. The original allocation for the scheme was set at €52m per annum when it was launched in 2015. Records show that €44.5m was paid out to participants for 2017.

Of the original 29,898 applicants under BDGP 1 and the additional 1,856 applicants for the later entry, 24,536 remain active within the scheme, representing a drop out of 23pc. The 24,536 includes the 1,053 participants who have yet to meet the requirements for their 2018 payment and face possible elimination if they fail to comply.

The 7,258 former participants in the scheme is a combination of those who withdrew from the scheme and applicants who were eliminated for failing to meet the criteria.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture confirmed that 322 participants had withdrawn from the scheme during the first four months of 2019, an average of 21 per week dropping out.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Beef

Feedlots: Given my beef background, the visit to feedlots is always a learning experience - both good and bad

Gerry Giggins: Why visiting a US feedlot was an eye opener - both good and bad
Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Beef Prices: 'Magnificent Seven' badly needed by beef farmers
Fianna Fail spokesman on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue

Farmers being misled €50m beef fund must see production drop - McConalogue
John Joyce

John Joyce: Why we introduced Simmental bloodlines into our herd
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports
Cork sale: This pair of 285kg Charolais cross heifers born on 14/11/2018 were sold for sold for €610 each at Skibbereen Mart on Friday. Picture Denis Boyle

To buy or not to buy, that is the question in beef trade


Top Stories

Stock photo.

Over a third of Irish beef farmers uncertain if they will be farming in five...
A sign reading

Mercosur deal would be 'disastrous' for Ireland's Climate Action Plan warns...
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully.

Farmer faces legal action if he doesn't remove animals from land earmarked...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: PA

'Deep concerns' on possible Mercosur deal outlined by Taoiseach in letter to...
Worldwide, there is an estimated 50,000 robots working

Darragh McCullough: Milking robots can teach Kerry Co-op a thing or two...
Farm land

Plenty of road frontage land up for grabs in Leinster auctions this week
(stock photo)

Department of Agriculture accounts to be analysed by Public Accounts...