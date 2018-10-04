Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 4 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Turkish concerns to see EU live cattle exports weaken significantly this year

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

EU exports of live bovine animals in the first half of 2018 were 11pc higher than a year before, but are expected to weaken significantly in the second half of the year, according to a new outlook by the European Commission.

The EU’s key partners are in the Mediterranean area. Turkey, the main (and expanding) export destination, absorbed nearly a third of EU live bovine exports.

Libya, Lebanon and Israel also remained key destinations, though buying fewer animals. By contrast, EU exports to Morocco and Tunisia increased and those to Algeria more than doubled, as the country exempted live animals (unlike meat products) from its import ban.

However, live exports are expected to weaken significantly in the second half of 2018, restricting growth for the year to 1.5pc.

This is due to the macro-economic situation in Turkey (high inflation and devaluation of the Turkish lira) and expected competition from other exporters, such as Uruguay and Brazil. Live exports are expected to stabilise in 2019.

EU beef production

Meanwhile, according to the May-June 2018 livestock survey, the total cow herd in EU's key beef producing Member States was 0.6pc smaller than a year before.

Most Member States, now including Poland, reduced their suckler cow herd (by 1.5pc or 130 000 heads).

However, Spain and Sweden, recently joined by the Netherlands and Italy, continued to expand their herds.

Also Read

The dairy cow herd declined, by 270 000 heads. The sector is restructuring in some Member States, with notable declines registered in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Poland and Ireland continued to expand their dairy herd, and Belgium started to do so. Overall, the total reproductive bovine herd in the EU has contracted by 625 000 heads in two years.

Beyond structural adjustments, changes in EU beef production are also explained by short-term effects, such as the recent drought in many Member States and the lack of grass, leading farmers to bring forward the slaughtering of breeding animals.

As a result, net beef production in the EU increased in the first half of 2018 by 1.9pc year-on-year. The growth was mainly attributable to slaughterings of cows and heifers. The proportion accounted for by adult males was stable, with lower carcass weight but more slaughterings.

EU net beef production is expected to increase in 2018 (+1.6pc) and to stagnate in 2019.

This is significantly above previous expectations, as it includes higher slaughterings due to drought and the significant reduction in the beef herds in France, the UK, Italy and Austria.

From September onwards, slaughterings are expected to slow down, due to recent rainfall and more favourable pasture conditions. Still, winter slaughterings may increase, due to a shortage of forage (silage or dried fodder).

Beef price outlook

Beef prices declined strongly in August 2018, but started to recover in September.

EU prices started to rise in September, marking seasonal developments, but they remain lower than a year ago.

Overall, downward pressure on prices is to be expected, due to ample domestic and world supply and higher EU imports.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Nenagh Mart. Selling underway in the Bullock arena . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef price ship steadies as factories crank up throughput
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Dairy firms Lakeland and LacPatrick agree terms on merger

Why age is not necessarily the main issue affecting fertility in...

Still short on fodder? This is what can be done now

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: The Limerick girl who was gifted a heifer for...
Bill will regulate minimum prices and limit bargain sales in supermarkets.. Photo: PA

France adopts food bill, retailer says will lead to price rise
Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle

Teagasc financial statements to be examined by Public Accounts...