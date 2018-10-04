Turkish concerns to see EU live cattle exports weaken significantly this year

EU exports of live bovine animals in the first half of 2018 were 11pc higher than a year before, but are expected to weaken significantly in the second half of the year, according to a new outlook by the European Commission.

The EU’s key partners are in the Mediterranean area. Turkey, the main (and expanding) export destination, absorbed nearly a third of EU live bovine exports.

Libya, Lebanon and Israel also remained key destinations, though buying fewer animals. By contrast, EU exports to Morocco and Tunisia increased and those to Algeria more than doubled, as the country exempted live animals (unlike meat products) from its import ban.

However, live exports are expected to weaken significantly in the second half of 2018, restricting growth for the year to 1.5pc.

This is due to the macro-economic situation in Turkey (high inflation and devaluation of the Turkish lira) and expected competition from other exporters, such as Uruguay and Brazil. Live exports are expected to stabilise in 2019.

EU beef production

Meanwhile, according to the May-June 2018 livestock survey, the total cow herd in EU's key beef producing Member States was 0.6pc smaller than a year before.

Most Member States, now including Poland, reduced their suckler cow herd (by 1.5pc or 130 000 heads).

However, Spain and Sweden, recently joined by the Netherlands and Italy, continued to expand their herds.