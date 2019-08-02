Trump to announce EU beef trade deal today

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

US President Donald Trump will announce a deal today, which he says will allow the US sell more American beef to Europe, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, marking a modest win for an administration that remains mired in a trade war with China.

Kudlow told reporters that a scheduled announcement on trade with the European Union on Trump’s daily agenda was to unveil an agreement on beef.

The European Commission has stressed that any beef deal will not increase overall beef imports and that all the beef coming in would be hormone-free, in line with EU food safety rules. An agreement would need to be approved by the European parliament.

Two people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier on Friday that Trump planned to sign an agreement to open up European markets to more US beef. EU sources and diplomats in June said a deal had been reached to allow the United States a guaranteed share of a 45,000 tonne European Union quota.

The announcement coincides with Trump ratcheting up Washington’s trade dispute with China. On Thursday, Trump said he would impose a 10pc tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1 and threatened to raise tariffs further if Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to move faster on striking a trade deal.

The dispute between the world’s two top economies has hurt world growth, including in Europe, as it enters its second year.

US and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on their own trade agreement but have been stymied over an impasse on agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

The agreement on beef could however, ease tensions between the two sides, which are each other’s largest trading partners.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“America has great beef. We’re selling more,” Kudlow said.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a host of new trade deals with Europe, China and others as part of the Republican president’s “America First” agenda as he seeks a second term in office, but difficulties in securing final pacts have roiled financial markets.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Stock image

Garda investigation after farmer hospitalised with 'serious' leg...
Farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wedensday.

Beef Plan protests enter 6th day
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: 'Hairy' paddocks have been given a good trimming from the...
Denis Naughten

Naughten calls on Minister Creed to convene emergency beef summit
Traffic backed up at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wedensday. Picture Denis Boyle

Meat factories accuse Beef Plan protesters of 'abuse and intimidation' but...
File photo

Martin Coughlan: This 'slash beef-grow dairy' approach is dangerously...
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'We need farm leaders brave enough to admit that the...


Top Stories

Boris Johnson. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Cross-Border farming trade 'will stop' 24 hours after no-deal Brexit
Stock Image

There's still room for the 50-cow farm says Teagasc
FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon Photo: Damien Eagers

There won’t be any Googles setting up in rural Ireland - agri is its backbone -...
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Longford farmer scoops €55,005 in TellyBingo to splash out on 'newer'...
Palatial: Kilfrush Stud on 286ac is located near Hospital, Co Limerick, and negotiations on a sale are ongoing after two parties bid it to €6.1m at auction last week

Limerick stud withdrawn from auction at €6.1m
A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

'Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy' - Appeal to agri sector to...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Mercosur deal threatened as Brazil's President snubs French foreign...