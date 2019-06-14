Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Philip Blenkinsop and Ciaran Moran

Sealing a free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur after 20 years of talks is the European Union’s top priority, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.

EU negotiations with the Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the world’s fourth-largest trade bloc, have intensified since Europe’s trade talks with the United States were frozen after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory.

However, EU nerves about a surge of beef imports and Mercosur hesitation about opening up some industrial sectors, such as cars, have meant past deadlines have come and gone. A deal may be close, but just beyond reach.

European Trade Commissioner Malmstrom said she did not want to specify a new deadline, but believed an agreement could be struck during the term of the current European Commission, which runs until the end of October.

“There are some complicated matters remaining - agriculture and a few others ... I think there is a window now to close this, during this Commission. I will absolutely do my utmost. This is priority number one right now,” she told an event hosted by the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels.

Malmstrom said the two sides were getting closer, with offers exchanged already on less controversial farm products.

In terms of tariff reduction, it could be the EU’s most lucrative trade deal to date, with the savings potentially four times greater than for deals with Canada and Japan combined.

“It would be an extremely powerful signal ... For economic reasons, strategic reasons, and political reasons everything speaks in favor of this,” Malmstrom said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said a week ago that Mercosur would soon sign a trade deal with the EU.

Untold damage

IFA President Joe Healy has called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to intervene at the highest levels in Brussels to stop a bad EU-Mercosur trade deal, which would do untold damage to our €3bn beef and livestock sector.

He has said “In view of the major Brexit implications overhanging the Irish and EU beef sector and the environmental degradation associated with Brazilian beef exports, it would be reckless to support a Mercosur deal”.

Joe Healy said he has written to the Taoiseach requesting him to make it clear in the strongest possible terms to EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker that Ireland would not be prepared to ratify a deal which will severely damage our vital national interest in beef production.

"For the EU Commission to ignore the Brexit implications for beef and proceed with a Mercosur deal to import more Brazilian beef is highly irresponsible."

He said a no deal Brexit would take the EU beef sector from 102pc to 116pc self sufficiency, with disastrous consequences for beef prices and farm incomes. This would be further compounded with any increase in imports from Mercosur.

“How can the Commission ignore the fact that in Brexit the UK could impose tariffs as high as €850m pa on Irish beef and possibly the closure of market access for over 290,000t of our beef exports?

"The EU Commission Joint Research Centre conducted an assessment on the cumulative impact of trade deals which showed that increased imports from Mercosur could cost the EU beef sector €5bn to €7bn pa," he said.

In terms of climate change, the IFA President pointed out Irish beef production systems are 4 times more carbon efficient than South America, where increased exports are driven on the back of deforestation of the Amazon rainforests.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports - sources
Cork sale: This pair of 285kg Charolais cross heifers born on 14/11/2018 were sold for sold for €610 each at Skibbereen Mart on Friday. Picture Denis Boyle

To buy or not to buy, that is the question in beef trade
Ringside action: These four 15-month-old Limousin cross bullocks (left) weighing an average of 418kg made €920 at Tullow Mart last week. Photo: Roger Jones

'All our good bulls are gone to the UK'
Minister Creed said the need for a support package had been accepted in Brussels. Photo Roger Jones.

Suckler farmers will get a slice of €100m beef bailout fund
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Beef Prices: Numbers game leaves farmers in a cloud of despondency
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Bolsonaro says Mercosur will soon sign EU trade deal
Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has warned that putting sensitive market information in the public arena could undermine farmer prices

Meat processors claim price transparency plan could undermine beef returns


Top Stories

Drone ranger: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in agriculture

Darragh McCullough: 'Technology will transform farming efficiency - but I...
caption to come

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp
Stock image

A new approach to ending the boom and bust milk price cycle
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland and Kerry follow Glanbia in announcing unchanged milk...
(Stock photo)

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after serious dog attack

Farm Assist scheme needs an overhaul, warn hill farmers

Tractor sales see steady increase on last year