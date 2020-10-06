Farming

Tom Coll: Suckling or calf to beef: which system is the most profitable?

It’s the not the system that ultimately dictates profits, but rather how well farmers are working to the core principles that apply across all types of beef production

Grassland management: An autumn closing plan where the drier paddocks near the farmyard are targeted for grazing in early spring and closed first will ensure an adequate supply of grass from early February Expand
Bottom line: The larger the percentage of the diet that comes from grazed grass, the higher the profitability of the system Expand
Where the majority of the weight gain comes from grazed grass and the animal&rsquo;s potential to grow is maximwised, there is little difference in overall profitability between the systems at current prices Expand

Tom Coll

There are huge differences from one farm to the next in the level of profits made from beef farming.

When comparing calf to beef and suckling to beef systems it is true to say that there are probably bigger differences in profitability within the same farming system than between systems. The principles are the same for all systems of beef production.

Higher output when combined with lower costs leads to higher profits. The aim is to have a positive net margin per ha or per livestock unit on the farm.