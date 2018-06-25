Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 25 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Thousands expected to attend Beef 2018 in Meath

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Thousands of farmers are expected to attend Beef 2018 in Meath tomorrow, Tuesday, with the theme of the Teagasc event '€nhancing Knowledge'.

The short term outlook for beef prices in 2018 is good; however in the medium term there will be significant challenges around Brexit, reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and climate change.

The emphasis in BEEF2018 is on highlighting those technologies that will help underpin the future profitability of the beef sector, according to Teagasc.

Live Demonstrations

Live demonstrations will include the design and implementation of an ideal grazing infrastructure, animals of varying suckler €uro Star Indexes, calves of varying genotype from the new Dairy Calf-to-Beef programme and AI usage in suckler herds.

There will be workshops on calf rearing, Anti-Microbial Resistance, 2-year old calving and health and safety. A number of national experts have accepted invitations to participate in the workshops.

‘Sustainable Family Beef Farming Businesses’

This will be a panel discussion facilitated by Richard Curran from The Dragons Den & RTE Radio 1 ‘The Business’.

Also Read

The panel will include a number of successful beef farmers, as well as a representative from the beef industry. The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Michael Creed will also contribute to this discussion.

A Supply Chain Solution

Ireland is part of a large high-value EU market that returns a high price for beef and is consequently, in a strong position to avail of the growing EU of processors and Bord Bia, Irish beef has increased penetration in the main EU markets. Kevin Dundon arguably one of Ireland’s most recognized and respected chefs, will deliver a range of cooking demonstrations live using beef recipes.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Harry McAnespie at Clogher Market. Credit: BBC Northern Ireland True North programme

Further tragedy for McAnespie family as man dies after livestock mart...
Bandon Co-op Winners. Peter Fleming, Carbery Group Chairman, James, Pat & Theresa O'Neill, Clohane, Bandon, Co Cork, Jason Hawkins, CEO Carbery Group. Photo: George Maguire

Bandon dairy farm wins Carbery Quality Milk Award 2018
Outliers: Outwintering of cattle has been a feature of farming in the Burren for centuries. The winter grazing has also worked to control the encroachment of scrub.

Minister announces opening of 4th tranche to applicants for Burren...
Stock market analysts have been closely watching Arytza’s covenants as earnings at the group fall

Aryzta criticised by accounting watchdog over borrowing agreement 'breach'...
Kerry cattle. Picture: The Kerry Cattle Society

Rare Kerry cattle under threat from dog foul bags
The inquiry into financial sector misconduct has led to damaging revelations of careless and at times fraudulent lending practices,Pic: Getty Images

Australian farm finance lenders hit with claims of misconduct
It is important for all employers to be aware that the costs of an employee are not just financial.

Advice: It's better to be safe than sorry with casual workers