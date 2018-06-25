Thousands expected to attend Beef 2018 in Meath

The short term outlook for beef prices in 2018 is good; however in the medium term there will be significant challenges around Brexit, reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and climate change.

The emphasis in BEEF2018 is on highlighting those technologies that will help underpin the future profitability of the beef sector, according to Teagasc.

Live demonstrations will include the design and implementation of an ideal grazing infrastructure, animals of varying suckler €uro Star Indexes, calves of varying genotype from the new Dairy Calf-to-Beef programme and AI usage in suckler herds.

There will be workshops on calf rearing, Anti-Microbial Resistance, 2-year old calving and health and safety. A number of national experts have accepted invitations to participate in the workshops.