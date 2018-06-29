Thinking about converting to dairying? New dairy start-up courses launched

Teagasc has announced that it is launching a special accredited training course for anyone thinking of converting to dairying.

Speaking at the launch, Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle, said: “We have designed a practical and interesting course, which combines both the principles for successful dairying with the practical skills required for the start-up process. The course will help farmers with many of the important decisions required in starting up a new dairy business, while also establishing the likely costs and returns from dairy farming.”

According to Tom O’Dwyer, Teagasc Dairy Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc intend running up to 10 courses.

“We have identified ten locations across the country where we plan to hold the courses, but the final decision to run a course will depend on the level of interest. Farmers can indicate their interest in attending through our website or by talking to their local Teagasc advisor.

"While each course will be locally based, participants will also visit the Teagasc Moorepark Research Centre and the Greenfield dairy farm in Kilkenny or Bandon.”

Teagasc Advisor, Kay O’Connell, who herself participated in the delivery of a similar course in autumn 2017, highlighted a unique feature of the course.

“The course will be offered in two parts. The first part is a series of five training days, comprising four days in autumn 2018, followed by a final day in late 2019.

"Between the initial four days and the final day, participants will have a unique opportunity to participate in an academy, where the group will meet monthly from February to November (10 meetings) for one year. This has proved to be very beneficial to participating farmers as they work through the start-up process on their individual farms.”