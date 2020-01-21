'The water is flowing off the mountains at speeds we have never seen before'

In an effort to simply survive, the 65-year-old has been forced to overhaul almost every part of his farm over the past four years.

But when the water finally receded, the challenges faced by Colm were just beginning.

With the water continuing to rise, he had no choice but to open the gates and hope for the best. For the next 13 days his farm at Skehana, just outside Peterswell in Galway was an island, was cut off from the rest of the world by the flood.

In 1995, Peterswell was struck by its first flood in more than 100 years. Since then, flooding has become an almost yearly occurrence, with major events in 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

The reasons for this are many and complex, with locals blaming deforestation on the nearby Slieve Aughty mountains, the construction of wind turbines at Derrybrien and the effects of climate change.

"We'd never seen anything like it before. The water comes off the mountain so fast now and it has nowhere to go," says Colm.

"The harvesting of the forestry could be a factor, the windfarm, a multitude of things could be causing it. We have climate change as well, we are getting heavier rain in shorter bursts… but it all adds up to water flowing off the mountain at speeds that we never saw before.

"That Christmas Day, I had to go into my slatted shed at 6am to open the gates and let the cattle out. The water was more than six inches on top of the slats at that time, and rising.

"When you let the cattle out like that they go wild. But I had no choice, they were going to get flooded if they stayed inside."

For almost two weeks, Colm and 13 of his neighbours were virtually cut off by the rising water. When the flood finally receded, he had to undertake a massive clean-up operation on his land before completely rethinking his method of farming.

"I am a suckler farmer and everything I did was aimed towards calving in December and January. I had to change that whole structure and not have any cattle calving until the end of February and March and hope that the floods are over at that stage," he says.

"I had to revamp my whole yard. I had to move sheds and raise the whole yard. There is no subsidy or grant for that, the cost was all on me. After getting caught three times over six years I couldn't take the risk.

"There was a huge cost to it and I hope it does work. I had no choice, I had to make some sort of life for myself.

"People don't realise the mess that flooding brings. The next door neighbour's septic tank flooded and that was coming into my yard; my slurry tank overflowed and that ran into the next house over. The mess it left in the whole area was unreal.

"You're left with this awful sludge on the ground when the waters eventually do recede."

Even now, three years after the last major flood, Colm - along with much of the farming community in south Galway - is plagued by worry over the return of the floods.

"Even with the work I've done, I don't know will my yard be good enough [if a flood comes]. I've spent a lot of money to fix it but that is no guarantee. It's a constant worry," he says.

"It's all we talk about - if you're at mass or a match, it's all about the floods, are they rising or going down. It's the first thing on everyone's mind.

"If I was a younger man I think I would have gone out of it [farming]. There is no point at this stage. I couldn't go passing this onto the younger generation, you could be sued for cruelty to your children," adds the father of five and grandfather of seven.

"There isn't a life to be had here, the way things are at the moment."

Strain

Colm is part of South Galway Flooding, a group campaigning for the development of flood protection works for the area.

Like many farmers in this part of the country, he feels let down by the lack of progress made in solving the problem in recent years.

"There is a terrible mental strain that comes with all of this. You don't sleep for weeks while the threat of flooding is there and you don't sleep for weeks after, you can't settle," he says.

"We had all the politicians out here [during the last flood], all the TDs, everyone. They were going to do everything for us and everything was going to be hunky-dory.

"But once the water recedes the politicians go with it. They had a few good photographs taken and that was it. Not a word from them."

