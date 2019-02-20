The time is now for soil sampling

It is the time of year to take soil samples if you have not previously done so. It is critical piece of information that is needed to see what the status of your soil is.

Samples should be taken up to a max of 4 ha and are relatively cheap as there is valuable information that can be found as a result.

To improve soil fertility there are a number of key steps to follow: firstly by correcting the PH of the soil i.e. lime followed by the Phosphorus and Potassium.

If there is good quality grass fed, costs can be reduced therefore, more money in your back pocket.

Soil Sampling Procedure:

Sample fields in a W pattern with up to 20 cores up to 4 ha. Soil sampling should take place every 4 years. The farm should be divided up into fields depending on if they are silage fields or grazing fields.

Soil samples should not be taken 3 to 6 months after the application of P and K fertilisers. Where lime has been applied allow for a time of 2 years before sampling for the lime requirement.

Lime: