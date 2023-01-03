The staggering rise of Ireland’s premium beef brands

When somebody wants to splash out and treat themselves to an expensive steak, be it at a restaurant or in the supermarket, the choice is normally between one of two breeds — Angus or Hereford.

Facing a rapid decline in the 1990s both breeds harnessed the power of collective action and marketing to now dominate the premium beef market in Ireland and drive huge sales across Europe.

So, what led to their rapid rise? Can their success continue? And is there the potential for other breeds to follow suit?

It all started with Angus. In 1995 with the breed in what some feared might be a terminal decline due to the popularity of continental breeds, a group of breeders got together to do something about it. What followed was the first Irish Angus Producer Group, and a year later, the Certified Irish Angus Brand was born.

However, as Charles Smyth, general manager of Certified Irish Angus, says, the brand was far from an overnight success.

“In the first weeks and months of the establishment of the organisation, we would have been doing 40 to 60 cattle a week. When I came to work for them in 1999, that had grown to about 150 cattle a week, and it grew pretty quickly to about 200 cattle a week, but it stayed at 200 cattle a week, up until maybe 2002-2003,” he says.

It was the arrival of Tesco to Ireland in the late 1990s that was the catalyst for the success that was to come later.

“Tesco obviously had experience of this in other markets, and Kepak would have jointly, along with us, pitched the idea of doing Certified Angus beef in Tesco.

“At that time, there was no pre-packed product, so it was all butcher counters in stores. That was the beginning of the birth of Certified Irish Angus in retail in Ireland. That is still fundamentally the most important thing that happened to us — the development of that relationship with Tesco,” Smyth says.

Shelves

In the years that followed, pre-packed Certified Irish Angus appeared on the shelves in Tesco and was listed in its ‘Finest’ range in 2008.

The development not only drove sales and awareness of the brand, it also drove an expectation for the beef to be better, Smyth says.

“A lot of work has been done to deliver better quality cattle. Cattle production in the early days was very seasonal, but we needed to deliver 52 weeks in the year, working with the processor to do that. Then on the processor side, developing ways to process, chill and prepare the beef to ensure that quality and the authenticity.”

Last year, the brand certified 75,000 Angus cattle in the Republic and a further 25,000 in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, UK menu analysis from Lumina Intelligence suggested that the ‘Angus’ keyword for beef carries a 67pc higher price tag than other same-line beef dishes. So what’s behind this premium?

“Quality is the key thing for the consumer. And I mean, across the world, the Angus breed is recognised for being superior quality meat.

“It’s not the only one that has good quality, but it’s certainly probably one of the most recognised worldwide.

“From [a] processor point of view, they are very suitable, particularly for retail... they’re ideal animals for supermarkets and for portion control to avoid waste,” he says.

Despite the work of the brand and the breed’s underlying* qualities, Smyth admits “the abolition of [the] milk quota was hugely beneficial for Angus cattle” where the breed’s ease of calving and short gestation traits drove its popularity with dairy farmers.

Much like the Aberdeen Angus breed, Hereford breeders feared for the future their breed in the 1990s.

Like Angus, Hereford had seen its popularity wane due to the rise of continental breeds more suitable to the subsidy-driven beef industry of that period.

In a bid to reverse the decline, the Hereford Prime brand was established in 1997 with the aim of creating a demand for Hereford beef. Tennyson Egar, field officer with Irish Hereford Prime, said the goal in those early days was to create an interest in the unique marbling qualities of Hereford beef.

Similar to the Angus story, the growth of the brand was slow initially.

It has grown from just one customer and five carcasses a week, to some 5,000 members and over 110 customers in 15 countries. Hereford Prime expects to kill 70,000 cattle this year.

Market

Hereford Prime’s initial journey to success was different, however, having tapped into the lucrative French restaurant market from the beginning.

“A French man called Jean Denaux came to the British Isles looking for a marbled beef product, and he started to use our Hereford beef distributing to many of his customers in Paris and still does today. So Europe has probably been a big, big piece for us as well, not just Ireland. For quite a number of the early years, that was probably the main outlet,” Egar says.

After a period, Pallas Foods (now Sysco Ireland) started to distribute within Ireland to food service and then Superquinn came on board which went on to become Supervalu.

For Egar, a big turning point for the brand was an award from a highly rated European beef industry magazine which dubbed Hereford Prime ‘the best steak in the world’ in 2009.

“That probably put us on the map in terms of recognition, particularly in the food service market in Europe.”

Meanwhile, at farm level Hereford’s appeal continues to be their noted docility and easy finishing traits, Egar says.

He believes the premiumisation of beef through brands like Hereford Prime will continue.

“It will continue to grow because there’s such an increased awareness around the origins of food, sustainability,” he says.

One factor that could scupper the continued growth of premium beef brands is inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Bord Bia’s livestock specialist Joe Burke said during the last recession, a lot of consumers traded downwards from higher price cuts and some higher price ranges, down into cheaper formats adding that “we’re seeing a bit of that movement again”.

However, he said despite all the ‘doom and gloom’, a certain amount of consumers will always choose to treat themselves.

“It’s one of those things that in spite of income pressure and pressure on disposable spending and pressure on households, the steak and the better-quality meat products tend to be a staple items. Consumers are reluctant to cut it out and to stop buying their steak for ‘our weekend treat’ or for a special occasion,” he says.

However, whether there is room in the market, is a different question.

“I know there’s been efforts by the Shorthorn guys and Dexter beef. I’m sure there’s opportunity for that. It’s not all going to be at retail.” However, he says, some of it will obviously be in a food service.

However, he adds that if people are eating out a bit less then everyone is going to be competing for that potentially slightly shrinking premium tier.

‘There’s only one thing holding back Shorthorn... the numbers’​

“It’s all about being proactive,” John Clarke, managing director of the Shorthorn Marketing Company, says of its efforts to get a premium Shorthorn beef brand off the ground.

Once a hugely popular breed, Shorthorn cattle now represent less than 1pc of the national herd. However, there remains a vibrant shorthorn breeding community and the breed continues to have a strong heritage around the country.

“When I served on the Shorthorn Council back in 2013, we realised it was very difficult to sell the Shorthorn bull calf.

“We were competing against Angus and Hereford. We are all traditional breeds, but they had a premium, and we didn’t.

“We met with the different processors to see if something could be done, and ABP were very open to talking with us. They could see merit in what we were trying to achieve and entered a partnership arrangement with us in 2016,” Clarke says.

The development saw the establishment of the Shorthorn Marketing Company to promote Irish Shorthorn premium beef, and it developed a scheme for members that pays 15c/kg bonus for Shorthorn sired beef.

The Shorthorn brand faces one major obstacle, Clarke says, and that’s — simply — numbers.

“The one thing that you have to remember is that the Shorthorn population in the country is less than 1pc of the national herd. ABP were aware of that and knew it would be a slow burner.

“Both Angus and Hereford are there 20 years, and we are just five.

“We do expect it to be a slow burner, but if you’re passionate, and you’re trying to grow things, you may not see it in the numbers, but momentum always brings results,” he says.

In a bid to increase the number of cattle utilising the premium, the Shorthorn Marketing Company has started to organise several dedicated commercial cattle sales in Roscrea and Drumshanbo marts every year.

Also, having once been the dominant breed in the dairy sector in terms of milk production, the company is hoping to revitalise the breed in the sector, this time as a terminal sire.

​“We realised there could be an opening in the dairy industry and we now have suitable Shorthorn bull to cross on in the dairy herds,” Clarke says.

This has increased Shorthorn numbers, especially around the Nenagh area, where the ABP plant that slaughters cattle for the brand is based.

Clarke says that having only one plant slaughtering cattle for the scheme is a challenge.

“If we had more plants, that would suit us better because obviously there are many Shorthorn cattle owners in the west of Ireland and other areas and many people won’t travel,” he says.

However, Clarke adds that by far the biggest challenge is growing the percentage of Shorthorns in the national herd.

“If we can go from 1pc to maybe to 2 to 3pc, I think we will create more momentum, which would drive the premium product forward.

“I think there also must be a drive from the Shorthorn Society to promote the type of Shorthorn cattle that the commercial market wants. That would be very, very important.

“Shorthorn is a traditional breed that can be grazed extensively and doesn’t need as much meal to finish.

“They are a viable option for farmers, and where we’re going at the moment in terms of [the] Climate Action [Plan 2021] — I think they are a good fit.

“I know that ABP has a market in Belgium that are delighted and will take as much Shorthorn beef as we could supply,” Clarke says.

However, Clarke is under no illusions that the Shorthorn brand will be an overnight success.

“Sometimes you can be ploughing a lonely furrow, in the sense that you seem to be working so hard, but you don’t seem to be making progress. But eventually, maybe after a year or two, you know what — what we did years ago has begun to pay off.

“You have to have belief in your convictions going forward,” he adds.