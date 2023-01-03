Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The staggering rise of Ireland’s premium beef brands

How collective action, marketing and a supermarket turned around the fortunes of Angus and Hereford producers

&lsquo;Recognised quality&rsquo;: Angus beef commands a premium. Photo: Getty Expand
John Clarke is managing director of the Shorthorn Marketing Company Expand
Tennyson Egar field officer with Irish Hereford Prime. Photo: Jeff Harvey Expand
Charles Smyth and his Angus Expand
Charles Smyth general manager of Certified Irish Angus. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand
Hereford steaks Expand

Close

&lsquo;Recognised quality&rsquo;: Angus beef commands a premium. Photo: Getty

‘Recognised quality’: Angus beef commands a premium. Photo: Getty

John Clarke is managing director of the Shorthorn Marketing Company

John Clarke is managing director of the Shorthorn Marketing Company

Tennyson Egar field officer with Irish Hereford Prime. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Tennyson Egar field officer with Irish Hereford Prime. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Charles Smyth and his Angus

Charles Smyth and his Angus

Charles Smyth general manager of Certified Irish Angus. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Charles Smyth general manager of Certified Irish Angus. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Hereford steaks

Hereford steaks

/

‘Recognised quality’: Angus beef commands a premium. Photo: Getty

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

When somebody wants to splash out and treat themselves to an expensive steak, be it at a restaurant or in the supermarket, the choice is normally between one of two breeds — Angus or Hereford.

Facing a rapid decline in the 1990s both breeds harnessed the power of collective action and marketing to now dominate the premium beef market in Ireland and drive huge sales across Europe.

Most Watched

Privacy