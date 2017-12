Another year has gone by and the prevarication and debate surrounding Brexit goes on and on. It reminds me of a Smokie song which was very popular some years back about a girl called Alice, because whether we like it or not we now find ourselves living right next door to Brexit.

I believe with the total confusion currently surrounding the issue the question could now be justifiably asked (more politely than in the song) what exactly is Brexit?

No matter how much the negotiation teams on all sides indulge themselves in what is often referred to as "constructive ambiguity", the simple fact is that three into two won't go - it never has and it never will! Is it any wonder then, that I have yet to meet someone who can predict with any degree of certainty what exactly life post-Brexit will be like for Irish farmers? There is of course one certainty and that is that straight from the word go Irish farmers have being paying dearly for the utter confusion which surrounds the issue.

We would all do well to remember that historically the UK has always had a huge influence on farming in Ireland and it looks as though this is not going to change, at least not in the foreseeable future. In the meantime life on my farm goes on and with Christmas fast approaching it is a good time to have a quick look back at 2017.