The Beef Plan Movement has told the Minister for Agriculture that the only way to make progress is to ensure that there is full and open disclosure on the retail specification processors are being asked to enforce on farmers.

The Beef Plan Movement has told the Minister for Agriculture that the only way to make progress is to ensure that there is full and open disclosure on the retail specification processors are being asked to enforce on farmers.

The only way to make progress is for full and open disclosure on the retail specification - Beef Plan

As farmers continue to picket some factories today, the Beef Plan Movement, which says it is not behind the protests, has written to the Minister calling for a full disclosure from retailers on the specifications they require for cattle.

In a letter send to Minister Creed from Eoin Donnelly of the Beef Plan Movement, and seen by the Farming Independent, the group states that the decision to reject the final conclusion of the recent talks was heavily influenced by what it says was a lack of meaningful progress on the 30-month age limit, the four movement lime and the 70-day single farm residency.

"These issues are of fundamental importance to our members as they are widely considered to be the key unfair trading practices that are used to manipulate the market for reasons previously highlighted."

The letter goes on to say that "the entrenched position of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) on these points suggests that further engagement with them will be of little benefit at this time" even with the Minister's involvement.

It also states that Bord Bia afforded a "lack of transparency" to the meeting "by not disclosing the companies and positions held by the people that declared that these 'Retail specifications' are legitimate and therefore must be enforced by the processors did little to instil confidence that an impartial and fair assessment of the market had been completed.

Bord Bia emphasising in the meeting that all Irish retailers require less than 30 month beef, is contrary to what the Beef Plan has been told by one supermarket chain, he says in the letter.

"...coupled with the knowledge that MII provided a significant amount of information presented by Bord Bia has effectively discredited them in the eyes of our members.

"Any further contributions from Bord Bia will have no standing with our members."

The letter calls on all retailers and major Irish based fast food outlets to declare their specifications.

"Unless there is what would be considered by a reasonable person to be a rational and plausible reason for the specification the specification will be considered by our members as nothing more than an unfair trading practice."

It goes on to say that participating in another round of talks with all other farm organisations where some of those organisations are intent on talking about price per Kg which we fully acknowledge is not within the Minister's legal remit to do so "will only frustrate all parties in our opinion and therefore we do not recommend this course of action".

Industry reform is needed, according to Donnelly, and "handouts of this nature while a welcome short term measure is not the long term solution we are looking for."

Online Editors