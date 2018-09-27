The dairy farmers who have switched to beef production

Hopefully by now everyone has recovered from the extended Ploughing Championships!

I, like a lot of people who attended as an exhibitor, had mixed emotions about having to stay the fourth day, but as usual, the infectious spirit of the Ploughing quickly washed away any of the inconvenience of the queues for food, traffic jams, muck, wind and rain.

The week before last, I spent a most interesting few days in Denmark, where I was consulting on numerous roseveal beef farms.

Denmark, like most other Scandinavian countries, is suffering from huge forage deficits, to an even greater extent than we are in Ireland.

As most animals are housed on a continuous basis over there, the dependence on grass silage, whole crop cereals and maize silage is great.

While I was there, the maize harvest was just being completed and crop yields were about 50pc less than had been expected.

A further complication with the maize crop was that owing to high temperatures at the time of pollination, grain set was very poor, which resulted in poor starch yields.

Most of the maize crops in Denmark are a month ahead of normal harvesting time; plants are dead, with no green material showing, which increases the potential of mycotoxin contamination at the time of feeding.