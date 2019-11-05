The beef agreement: what will it deliver for farmers' bottom line?


Photo: Gerry Mooney

Over a month has passed since an agreement brokered by farm organisations, and meat factories brought an end to an historic dispute which brought the industry to a standstill. The agreement signed on September 15, will likely set the scene for the development of the beef industry over the next decade. In the deal processors committed to an immediate increase in a range of bonuses.

These will increase the level of the bonus being paid on certain animals as well as significantly increasing the number of animals which are eligible for a bonus.

Some commentators suggest these measures will boost farm incomes by €24m. Here we detail the key changes that will boost farm incomes and new areas where farmers can demand more detailed information from factories.

In-spec bonus

The in-spec bonus for steers and heifers will be increased from 12c/kg to 20c/kg. This is worth an additional €28 per head on the average steer.

Over 30mth cattle

There is a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers between 30 and 36 months of age, that meet all other existing in-spec criteria. Again it has been calculated that this is worth an average of €28 per head.

O grade cattle

Steers and heifers grading O- and fat score 4+ meeting all of the other in-spec criteria will receive an in-spec bonus of 12c/kg, worth about €40 per head.

Residency requirement

The in-spec 70-day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm.

What are farmers entitled to from factories?

Base price

The meat industry confirmed that the base price at individual plant level applies to all steers and heifers regardless of age or breed.

Weight limits

There is no change in weight limits without a minimum of four months notice to the farmer.

Carcase images

Farmers have the right to access their carcass images.

Pre-slaughter weighing

Lairage weighing services will be provided on request, which may incur a nominal charge.

Terms of sale

Written confirmation of sales terms is available where requested.

Insurance

Farmers can opt-out of the insurance scheme for animals delivered to factories.

