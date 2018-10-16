Farm Ireland
'The €40 payment isn't enough to keep farmers in sucklers'

 

Michael Lynch Kilkeny Mart pictured at Kilkenny Mart. Picture Dylan Vaughan.
Storm Powell

Storm Powell travelled to Kilkenny Mart to get farmers' views on Budget 2019 and the latest climate change warnings.

Michael Lynch - Callan

Michael has been manager at Kilkenny Mart for 12 years.

"The budget was fairly neutral," he says, "the €40 suckler cow payment was welcome but a lot less than hoped for.

"It isn't enough to keep farmers in sucklers. They are a huge part of the mart business and, if we lose the suckler trade, the quality of cattle here will be seriously affected."

On climate change, he says: "We can no longer ignore the warnings. Agriculture must play its part but measures can't affect the industry.

"To get a decent living, we are reliant on increasing production, and this contradicts the climate change protocols."

James Neville - Johnstown

 

James farms 112 acres, stocking 70 sucklers. He also works as a psychiatric nurse.

He welcomes the €40 suckler cow payment but is not sure if the weighing element has been well thought out.

"I sell weanlings at eight months - so does this require a double weighing for them?" he asks.

On global warming, James says: "The dairy cow is the biggest culprit but the dairy men are being encouraged to expand."

John Butler - Kilkenny

 

John is a cattle agent and also rents 70 acres in Talbots Inch for dry stock.

On the budget, he says: "Weighing cattle is a deterrent for suckler farmers and there seems to be a lot of red tape for the €40 suckler cow payment."

He would have liked further incentives for the beef and suckler man.

He was happy that fuel prices did not increase further

"It takes €100 to fill my jeep which I do twice weekly. It used to cost me €85 before recent increases."

Matt Hogan - Gaulstown

 

"The budget was a nonentity," says Matt, a dairy and beef farmer from Gaulstown, Ballyfoyle, Co Kilkenny, farming 200 acres and milking 73 cows.

Though he welcomes the €40 suckler cow payment, he says: "It's minimal. In a couple of years, dairying will be the only profitable enterprise."

He says the drought had serious consequences.

"It cost me a lot in extra meal. On the beef end, I fed 20 tonnes more than normal over the summer months."

John Quirke - Mullinahone

 

John farms 80 acres and while he welcomes the increase in payments for disadvantaged areas, he says "there wasn't much else in the budget for farmers".

"The €40 suckler cow subsidy is good but it's an onerous task to have to weigh the cattle. It's hard enough to get sucklers in for testing without this extra work."

He was happy that there was no increase in fuel prices, but says: "We need to take note of the UN warning on climate change.

"It's so easy to pass the buck and expect others, and not us, to make the sacrifice."

Edward Lacy - Castlecomer

 

Suckler farming and forestry are the main enterprises on Edward's 111ac. A family man with three children, he also works off-farm.

"The €40 suckler cow payment was not enough," says Edward, who was hoping for at least €100 per cow.

"The weighing will create work and there is a health and safety consideration as the more you handle the cattle, the more risk of accidents.

"We need a further incentive to stay in suckler cows."

