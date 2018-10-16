Storm Powell travelled to Kilkenny Mart to get farmers' views on Budget 2019 and the latest climate change warnings.

'The €40 payment isn't enough to keep farmers in sucklers'

Michael Lynch - Callan

Michael has been manager at Kilkenny Mart for 12 years.

"The budget was fairly neutral," he says, "the €40 suckler cow payment was welcome but a lot less than hoped for.

"It isn't enough to keep farmers in sucklers. They are a huge part of the mart business and, if we lose the suckler trade, the quality of cattle here will be seriously affected."

On climate change, he says: "We can no longer ignore the warnings. Agriculture must play its part but measures can't affect the industry.

"To get a decent living, we are reliant on increasing production, and this contradicts the climate change protocols."

James Neville - Johnstown

James farms 112 acres, stocking 70 sucklers. He also works as a psychiatric nurse.

He welcomes the €40 suckler cow payment but is not sure if the weighing element has been well thought out.