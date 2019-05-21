The €100m question: how did Big Phil arrive at that bailout figure?

Factories

The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

Factory prices appeared to have stabilised after their recent resurgence. Yesterday I could find no agent willing to push beyond €4.00/kg for bullocks and €4.10/kg for heifers.

In relation to that bullock price I'm told "its exceptional cases only" with €3.90-3.95/kg the norm. Still the fact is bullocks were slaughtered at base of €4.00/kg yesterday.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The reason for this easing in anxiety among factories is that supplies last week reached 32,873.

Quotes for bulls, while not any less than recently, appear to be the hardest to get movement on as factories once again measure their requirements.

Yesterday bull prices ranged from €3.80-3.75/kg for Us, with R grades at €3.70/kg, and continental O types back at €3.60/kg. O-grade Friesians are a shade less.

The cull cow trade by comparison appears to be ticking along quite nicely with R grades trading from €3.50/kg to €3.40/kg, O grades are improved to €3.20/kg, while your better P-grade cow with a bit of feeding in her was making €2.90-3.10/kg

And so, it has come to pass that someone somewhere along the beef chain will get money by way of compensation for alleged market instability created by Brexit.

God knows winter finishers deserve a break having been hammered by poor market returns and ever-increasing input costs for years.

Also Read

Commissioner Phil Hogan is to be complimented on getting the money, an EU acknowledgment that winter finishing in Ireland is in trouble.

The IFA, of the various organisations and groups claiming to have twisted Mr Hogan's arm on the matter, probably deserve the most credit for making this happen.

All fine and dandy so far, but I would dearly like to know on what figure or calculation Mr Hogan hung his argument on when he went about trying to get that €50 million from the EU.

Averages

Was it the difference between the Irish factory base price versusthe EU or UK average?

Was it the increased price index of farm inputs versus farm/factory returns? Because historically 2018 wasn't the worst year winter finishers have had in recent memory.

Factory base prices for bullocks dipped to €3.60/kg in October/November 2016.

The reaction among the farming community since the announcement appears to be one of: "Forget the how we got it. We got it and that's all that matters".

But beef farmers need to know how this €100 million figure was arrived at (€50 from the EU plus matching monies from the Irish exchequer) because it is the benchmark at which the EU has just told Irish beef farmers they will intervene.

Indo Farming





More in Beef

Calves

Exporter giving bull calves away for free
Stock image: PA

Battle lines drawn on €100m beef bailout fund
Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group.

Interview: Mark Goodman on why we can't expect any Asian country to...
Ernest Gregg from Ballybollem Pedigree Livestock farm in Randalstown, Co Antrim, with his two-year-old bull Moore at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn

Hard-hit Northern beef farmers switching to dairy as outlook for milk...
Stock image

Unacceptable if beef package directed at 'handful of factory agents' - Marts
Beef tongue being served in Japan.

Minister announces removal of under 30 month restriction for beef exports to...
Stock image

John Joyce: 'Copper injections a major boost to cow fertility'


Top Stories

Minister Flanagan said An Garda Síochána have advised that

Lurching can't be categorised as a crime - Justice Minister
File photo

'We are not ready for EID tagging' warn sheep marts
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Council gives green light to $4bn Intel plan - in spite of farmer's objection
Richard Bruton: Responded to criticism of the broadband plan. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Broadband still value for money even if only 10pc of farmers use it - Bruton
(stock photo)

Farmer loses appeal over receiver's appointment over his EU farm payments
Farmers at a previous ICSA protest in Monaghan

'We might as well be giving lambs away for free': Sheep farmers protest over...
The Tánaiste said the reality of rural isolation is stark. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Rural isolation and suicide pose major concern - Tánaiste