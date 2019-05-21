The €100m question: how did Big Phil arrive at that bailout figure?

In relation to that bullock price I'm told "its exceptional cases only" with €3.90-3.95/kg the norm. Still the fact is bullocks were slaughtered at base of €4.00/kg yesterday.

The reason for this easing in anxiety among factories is that supplies last week reached 32,873.

Quotes for bulls, while not any less than recently, appear to be the hardest to get movement on as factories once again measure their requirements.

Yesterday bull prices ranged from €3.80-3.75/kg for Us, with R grades at €3.70/kg, and continental O types back at €3.60/kg. O-grade Friesians are a shade less.

The cull cow trade by comparison appears to be ticking along quite nicely with R grades trading from €3.50/kg to €3.40/kg, O grades are improved to €3.20/kg, while your better P-grade cow with a bit of feeding in her was making €2.90-3.10/kg

And so, it has come to pass that someone somewhere along the beef chain will get money by way of compensation for alleged market instability created by Brexit.

God knows winter finishers deserve a break having been hammered by poor market returns and ever-increasing input costs for years.