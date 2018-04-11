Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Temporary Aurivo mart closures after customer is injured by bull

Mohill's 'Monaghan sales' attracts buyers from all over the country
Claire Fox

Aurivo has announced that its four livestock marts will remain temporarily closed this week following an accident involving a customer and a bull that occurred over the weekend in Mohill Mart.

The closed marts include: Ballymote Livestock Mart, Co Sligo, Mohill Livestock Mart, Co Leitrim, and Ballinrobe and Balla Livestock Marts, Co Mayo.

According to Aurivo a male customer was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital due to being injured by a bull on Saturday April 7 at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim.

“The gentleman concerned was airlifted from the site by the emergency services to Sligo University Hospital where he is currently being treated,” said an Aurivo spokesperson.

“Management and staff at Aurivo are offering their full support to the gentleman and his family, and will be co-operating with the relevant authorities as an investigation is conducted into the accident.”

The spokesperson added that the decision to close was in response to the accident at Mohill Mart last weekend.

"Management at Aurivo took the decision to close Aurivo’s four livestock marts this week following the accident at Mohill. Aurivo apologises for any inconvenience caused to its customers.

"The decision taken by management was prudent as the health and safety of our customers, members and employees is of paramount importance," said the spokesperson.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie

