Temporary Aurivo mart closures after customer is injured by bull

The closed marts include: Ballymote Livestock Mart, Co Sligo, Mohill Livestock Mart, Co Leitrim, and Ballinrobe and Balla Livestock Marts, Co Mayo.

According to Aurivo a male customer was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital due to being injured by a bull on Saturday April 7 at Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim.

“The gentleman concerned was airlifted from the site by the emergency services to Sligo University Hospital where he is currently being treated,” said an Aurivo spokesperson.