Monday 12 February 2018

Teagasc to rear 120 cattle on new calf to beef research demo farm

Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves for the Farm. Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

Teagasc has set up a new 40 hectare calf to beef demonstration farm based in Grange Co. Meath.

It told the beef forum last week that 120 calves from easy calving AI sires will be purchased this spring for the farm.

According to Teagasc, it will only purchase male calves and they will be finished as steers at under 24 months.

In terms of breeds, Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves.

The rationale behind the farm will be to compare high carcase versus low carcass index calves and the difference in margins achieved per hectare.

It will also compare margins from two different calf breeds and the difference in margins achieved per hectare.

Different feeding levels of milk replacer will also examined.

Quality assurance events

Teagasc in conjunction with Bord Bia is also planning to roll out its events to help farmers to pass the Beef Quality Assurance inspections.

It comes after two very successful ‘pilot’ events ran in 2018 in Wexford and Offaly. Some five events are planned for summer 2018.

The events will help farmers understanding the new scheme and with completing animal remedies records correctly.

Events can also cover other areas including farm health and safety and farmer health and wellbeing.


