Teagasc shifts to research extensive suckler farming

The Derrypatrick Herd on display at Teagasc open day. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

The Derrypatrick Herd on display at Teagasc open day. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Teagasc has announced plans to develop a moderate stocking intensity (1.7-2 LUs/ha blueprint for Suckler Beef production.

The new research on more extensive suckler beef production will be a stark contrast to its current research, which links higher stocking rates to farm profitability.

The move was highlighted in Teagasc's Statement of Strategy between 2021 – 2024, which stressed that environmental challenges are the biggest issues facing farmers and the agriculture industry.

