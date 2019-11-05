Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme

"Teagasc is in discussions on how to best support suckler beef production in the future, given the new sustainability challenges - both economic and environmental - facing the sector," a spokesman said.

While the exact reasons for ending the programme were not outlined, it is understood that the absence of a dedicated climate change element was a key factor.

The BETTER farm beef programme, which was supported by ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, FBD and the Farmers' Journal, was launched at the start of the decade with the aim of improving margins on Irish drystock farms.

The programme is being cut at a time when beef-farmer incomes are at historically low levels.

The INHFA called on Teagasc to now "focus on suckler production" and to "put in place a programme that acknowledges the huge economic value derived by rural Ireland from the suckler herd".

"Scientific evaluation needs to be carried out on the ideal type of suckler cow for different soil and environmental conditions," said INHFA president Colm O'Donnell .

"Up to now very little work has taken place on the benefits of mixed grazing on lowland systems, on the unselective grazing patterns of cattle on uplands, and the potential of hardy cattle types to control and manage upland habitats."

Criticising the "blinkered" dairy-centred thinking of the farm sector's hierarchy, Mr O'Donnell pointed out that every drystock farmer could not switch to milking cows, and many didn't have holdings that were suitable for finishing dairy calves to beef.

"Teagasc needs to research meat quality coming from naturally reared cattle in different habitat types.

"Meat from hill-reared Galloways for example has been shown to be higher in Omega 3 among other beneficial traits," he pointed out.

"This work needs to start now before the suckler herd is decimated. Suckler farmers deserve the scientific support and the information to ensure a prosperous future for our small family-owned suckler farms."

