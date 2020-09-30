'Teagasc need to be upfront with winter finishers,' says ICSA as sector faces 'double whammy'

The Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and Teagasc have faced criticism from farmers over preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The potential of a double whammy from Brexit and Covid-19 has left the Irish beef sector facing a very uncertain winter, the Beef Taskforce meeting was told last week.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has said that the future for winter finishing is looking very bleak with a no deal Brexit now becoming a serious possibility.

“Beef finishers are once again being left without any certainty in beef prices or markets. With the potential of €740m tariffs being imposed, beef finishers need the full facts as to how this will affect their business. Yet the meat industry, the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and Teagasc have had little to offer in the way of help or advice,” he said.

Mr Graham said it is now essential that meat factories start making plans for forward contracts with fixed prices.

“Farmers could end up broke if they tie up substantial levels of capital in feeding cattle at high daily costs over the coming months with no guarantee of a return.”

He said farmers need clear figures from Teagasc on winter finishing costs based on today’s store prices and with a sensitivity analysis to allow for a no-deal Brexit.

"Teagasc need to be upfront with winter finishers. Winter finishers need accurate costings which are based on the reality of what mart prices are for stores at the moment.

"In short, farmers need to be told what price they need next spring to make a reasonable return on the work and investment involved in feeding cattle for the winter, Graham said.

He also called on Bord Bia to explain what are the options for the 260,000 tons of Irish beef exported annually to the UK if the market is not feasible in the event of tariffs being applied.

“The uncertainty around the outlook has left winter finishers very worried and many are currently telling us that they just won’t do it," he said.

Demand

Falling GDP across Europe and other important export markets such as China will continue to hit demand for Irish beef, Joe Burke of Bord Bia told the meeting.

Moreover, he warned that the possibility of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit could result in 72-74pc tariffs being imposed on Irish beef exports to the UK under WTO rules.

This will have major implications for the both the Irish and EU beef sectors, given that Ireland exported almost 270,000 of beef to Britain in 2019, and the trade was valued at €920 million.

Mr Burke told the Taskforce meeting that weakening economies across the globe had already impacted Irish beef exports.

The total tonnage of beef shipped during the first six months of the year had fallen by around 8pc to 265,000 tonnes as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, he said.

While retail sales have improved by between 8pc and 13pc across Europe, Mr Burke pointed out that the volumes sold through the service sector have not fully recovered.

Live exports have also been hit. The number of cattle exported on the hoof has fallen by around 30,000 head or 12pc up to the middle of September.

While exports to Northern Ireland doubled to over 40,000 head, they were back 40pc and 30pc to Holland and Italy respectively.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia has announced a major marketing initiative across Europe to drive sales of Irish beef steak this autumn and winter.

The campaign has already been launched in Germany, and will be rolled-out in Italy and Spain over the coming months.

Up to 6,000 stores will be involved in the marketing drive across the three countries.

The foodservice market accounts for a third of all Irish beef, and half of the steak cuts, exported to continental Europe.

Bord Bia’s European steak campaign aims to drive sales of steak at retail level outside of the traditional summer steak/BBQ season, in order to compensate for the recent decline in food-service steak sales.

“This is the first phase of the campaign which will continue into Q1 of 2021, with further retailers in other key steak markets expected to come on-stream as Bord Bia continue to strengthen our relationship with European retailers,” Ailish Forde of Bord Bia explained.

Online Editors