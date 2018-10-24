Teagasc baffled by ongoing decline in lime application

Grant aid may need to be introduced to reverse the shortfall in lime application on Irish soils, Teagasc has warned.

A joint Teagasc study on fertiliser usage on Irish farms from 2005-15 found that the gap between recommended rates of lime application and those actually applied had widened in the 11 years of the study period.

Only 20pc of farms used lime year on year in the period 2005-15, and 45pc of drystock farmers never limed at all. For dairy farmers, the figure was 21pc.

Teagasc researcher Cathal Buckley said he was baffled by the falling usage of what he described as, "the forgotten fertiliser".

"In terms of improving fertility, lime is the first place to start and the benefit is a multiple of the cost," he told last week's Teagasc Soil Fertility conference in Kilkenny.

Lime is usually around €30 per tonne compared to average fertiliser prices of €250-400 per tonne.

Mr Buckley said that adequate liming is essential to achieve optimum soil pH which, in turn, is necessary to maximise the effectiveness of fertilisers.

Higher rates of liming were associated with dairy farms but also those with wide land use potential and those with higher stocking rates.