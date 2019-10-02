TB eradication programme has 'failed farmers' - Joe Healy

The TB eradication programme is costing farmers €55m a year and the TB forum set up by the Department of Agriculture has “failed farmers” the IFA has said.

Speaking at an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture meeting on TB, IFA president Joe Healy stated that the “burden of additional controls has contributed to increased costs and losses for those experiencing breakdowns or contiguous to breakdowns of TB.”

“Irish farmers contribute a total of €55m each year to the TB programme, €27.746m in annual TB testing costs, €7.408m in disease levies and €20m in labour when facilitating the testing of over 9m animal tests a year and implementing the disinfection protocols following a disease outbreak. In contrast for the €55m investment, farmers receive only €18.087m in compensation for animal and production loss and maintenance costs,” said Mr Healy

Mr Healy added that farmers in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales do not pay for annual TB tests or contribute to disease levies.

Mr Healy also criticised the Department of Agriculture’s written communication to the TB forum that it would not support increased compensation for farmers in the TB programme which he said “shows a lack of understanding from the Minister.”

“In this regard, there are changes required to the TB compensation schemes to ensure that the cost burden imposed on farmers is fairly and appropriately addressed and the full investment of farmers to the TB Eradication programme, both directly and indirectly, is recognised in the programme going forward.”

Meanwhile IFA Animal Health chair Pat Farrell remarked that the TB forum had been extremely frustrating, while IFA Animal Health Executive Secretary Tomas Bourke stated that the forum had failed farmers for failing to address compensation issues.

“The view we have of the TB forum is it has failed farmers because it has failed to address key issues on behalf of farmers. Because of that it has failed to put forward reasonable or necessary controlled changes to attain the aspirational the ambitious date of 2030 eradication,” said Mr Bourke.

ICSA’S Eddie Punch also said that while the forum was useful and should be reconvened to discuss costs and wildlife issues, he said it should be a matter for the farm organisations and farm organisations who have “skin in the game” to discuss the issues and that outside expert opinion should not be taken in to account for voting on issues.

Online Editors