Tariff-free imports could hit beef prices by €140/hd in no-deal Brexit - ABP chief

ABP UK managing director Tom Kirwan claimed there could be a differential of £6/kg on steak meat between UK suppliers and those from South America, citing the £120 drop in a worst-case scenario.

"That is the scale of the challenge of meat coming in tariff-free into the UK, and that is something we as processors cannot mitigate against," he said.

Kirwan said a no-deal Brexit would be like a "tsunami" hitting his business.

He was addressing the UK Parliament Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee over issues facing the UK beef industry.

In a joint statement last week, UK meat processors said Britain's Temporary Tariff Schedule would hand global competitors tariff-free access for 230,000 tonnes of beef imports displacing current suppliers, particularly in the catering sector.

"Even when the quota is filled, the new lower UK tariff will leave global competitors £56 per head better off than at present," the industry said.

Meanwhile, a senior figure in the meat sector has warned that post-Brexit regulations, as they stand, would require a hard border - and demanded changes to the proposed legislation.

Peter Hardwick, trade policy advisor with the British Meat Processors Association, described arrangements in place to manage the UK's 'no-deal' beef quota as "bizarre".

He said trade between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is neither counted towards the quota, nor will tariffs apply.

"If you move goods from Ireland to Great Britain and the goods go through Northern Ireland, you do not have to pay customs duty if the goods move for commercial reasons," he said.

"However, if you move goods through Ireland and Northern Ireland with the main purpose of avoiding customs duty, you will have to pay the UK's tariff, whether the goods are from Ireland or outside Ireland.

"But, and this is the conundrum, there are no customs checks on movements between NI and UK.

Legally

"So, it's clear, you cannot legally move goods to GB through NI with the specific purpose of avoiding duty.

"But the unanswered question is, if goods move freely between NI and GB, how can the movement of goods from Ireland passing through or further processed in NI and then going on to GB be checked off against the quota without introducing a 'border' between NI and GB?

"As things stand, they can't."

