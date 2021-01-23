Taoiseach calls on Chinese premier to lift Irish beef ban

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has called on the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to lift the ban on Irish beef, which has been in place for the past six months.

In a letter seen by the Farming Independent, the Taoiseach calls for the “temporary suspension (to) be lifted as a matter of urgency”. Irish beef has been out of the Chinese market due to an atypical case of BSE in May and meat processors have called on the Taoiseach in recent days to intervene.

The Taoiseach’s letter is the latest in months of ongoing government and diplomatic contacts since May trying to resolve the issue.

The letter outlines to Premier Li that there is no public health risk associated with “this isolated and rare occurrence”. It also states that Irish beef has proved very popular with Chinese consumers.

Martin also draws on the visit of Premier Li in 2015 to Ireland, when he visited a farm in Co Mayo, allowing him to see “first hand how our farming families through the generations have worked in harmony with nature”.

The ban on Irish beef exports to China last May has been described by processors as a major loss, just as sales to the new market were set to ramp up.

CSO trade data shows that Irish monthly beef exports to China peaked in December 2019 at 1,300t worth €7.5m. However, by February of this year exports had fallen to just 413t worth €2m.

Irish beef exports to China increased significantly in 2019 with the first year of full trading by Irish beef exporters seeing volumes reach 12,000t worth €31m, according to Bord Bia. At the same time, beef exports to Hong Kong more than trebled in value, to €27m.

Official figures from China's General Administration of Customs released in recent weeks show its meat imports up 73.5pc on the same period a year ago.

Last week a Bord Bia Meat Seminar that China's beef imports are expected to be 2.5m tonnes in 2020, up one 1m tonnes since 2018.

The surge in Chinese meat imports is as a result of an acute pork shortage resulting from outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) across Asia in recent years.

