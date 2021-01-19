Taoiseach called on to intervene in exclusion of Irish beef from Chinese market

An end to the near eight-month exclusion of Irish beef from China remains in the hands of Chinese officials.

The suspension, a result of an atypical BSE case in May, couldn't have come at a worse time for Irish exporters as Chinese imports of beef surged to record highs in 2020.

Factories have now called on the Taoiseach to intervene directly with the Chinese government.

It comes as Sinead McPhillips of the Department of Agriculture told a Bord Bia Meat Seminar last week that there have been ongoing intensive government, diplomatic and technical contacts since the suspension to try to resolve this issue.

"We maintain excellent relationships with our Chinese counterparts and remain confident that trade will be allowed to resume," she said.

However, the timing for that decision remains in the hands of the Chinese authorities, she said, adding that as with every other country in the world the Chinese system is busy with the unprecedented challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meat processors have described the suspension as a major loss just as sales to the giant new market were set to ramp up.

"The impasse has been prolonged beyond reason and it is now time for An Taoiseach to engage with his counterpart in China in order to move the process forward quickly towards a resolution," Meat Industry Ireland said in a statement.

New official figures from China's General Administration of Customs released last week showed its meat imports up 73.5pc on the same period a year ago.

Meat Market analyst Rupert Claxton told the Bord Bia Meat Seminar that China's beef imports are expected to be 2.5 million tonnes in 2020, up one million tonnes since 2018.

He noted that the surge in Chinese meat imports is as a result of an acute pork shortage resulting from outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) across Asia in recent years. Since 2019, he estimated that China is down 27m tonnes in pork production.

"China has been the driver of meat price increases seen around the world this year. They took in all types of meat to fill that gap and it is becoming really important for beef and sheep-meat.

"Even if you haven't got a plant with access, the more meat we take out of the market globally, the better it is for everyone," he said.

Online Editors