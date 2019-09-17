Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appealed to protesting farmers to lift their factory blockades immediately before a strong Irish industry is destroyed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appealed to protesting farmers to lift their factory blockades immediately before a strong Irish industry is destroyed.

As tens of thousands of people converged on the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, the three-week-old beef price war dominated the opening day of Dáil Éireann starting its last crucial session before a general election.

Under heavy criticisms from Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, who were championing the beef farmers’ plight, Mr Varadkar urged the protesting farmers to try to work the draft deal done with the meat industry on Sunday.

“All that can be achieved by the protest and blockade has been achieved. And I would ask that they stop now,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said ongoing pickets would only lead to more meat factory job losses, lost markets for Irish produce, and long-term damage to a very important sector.

Replying to Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach said he appreciated that beef farmers had a genuine case. He said Agriculture Minister Michael Creed had worked as an intermediary to try to resolve things over two rounds of talks, and six Irish farmer organisations had endorsed the latest draft deal.

Mr Martin said the beef sector crisis was flagged from way back and his party had proposed remedies earlier this year, many of which were now belatedly included in the draft deal. He said farmers had to contend with other shocks including a draft Mercosur trade deal and he urged the appointment of a beef sector Ombudsman and an Irish application for more EU aid.

“Fundamentally, this about fair prices,” Mr Martin said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach neglected to say that many beef farmers have incomes as low as €10,000 per year and their price of €3.45 per kilo of beef was below the cost of prodution.

“Many see this campaign as their last stand before their livelihoods are gone for ever - and this crisis did not come out of the blue,” Ms McDonald said.

Online Editors