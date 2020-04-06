Surge in online livestock sales and platforms

Beef cattle listings on DoneDeal have surged 32pc year-on-year in the wake of the suspension of normal trading at livestock marts.

The figures come as Carnaross Mart yesterday became the first mart in Ireland to use Livestock Live - video on-line technology that allows farmers to view and bid on livestock being sold in local marts.

Mart manager, Padraig McElroy, said he has had a lot of inquiries from farmers, across all age groups.

"It's another angle to try and get farmers as much as possible for their cattle as we can't have anyone around the mart due to the restrictions," he said.

Sellers book livestock in ahead of the sale, and drop them off at the mart, without leaving their vehicle.

The technology has been on trial for over two years.

Meanwhile, a number of online platforms are offering farmers other outlets to sell livestock.

Husband and wife partnership Peter and Taeko Lowe, based in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, are offering farmers a free online platform, www.onlinemart.ie, to list their cattle.

Nenagh-based Tim Harty runs Livestock.ie and pairs buyers with sellers.

"Set up your profile with your requirements, and the system scans its database for matches, pairing buyers and sellers using breed, age, quality assurance etc," Tim said.

"Then I contact both parties and arrange a sale if both are agreeable."

He also said transport and weighing can be arranged.

Indo Farming