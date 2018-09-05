Suckler farmers need 120 cows for average wage

Suckler farmers now need a herd of more than 120 cows to generate the equivalent of the average industrial wage (€31,000), say beef analysts.

The figures were outlined by Teagasc in a recent presentation to the IFA beef committee.

The average suckler herd size is under 20 cows.

Meanwhile, beef processors have returned slightly higher prices to producers across all categories for the first eight months of 2018. Throughput at the factories has exceeded 1.13m head, an increase of more than 36,000 head on last year.

Average year-to-date prices paid for steers, heifers and young bulls are up by 5c/kg, while the cow prices have been stronger by an average of 10c/kg.

The higher prices have been supported by strong export demand, leading to competition for supplies which could tighten in coming weeks.

But producers point out that the marginal increase in beef prices were inadequate to compensate for the higher production costs associated with the prolonged drought from May-July, when concentrates were fed to cattle to make up for poor grass growth.

IFA beef committee chairman Angus Woods said UK cattle prices have increased by 8.3p/kg in two weeks to the equivalent of €4.37/kg at an exchange rate of 90p/€, and Irish factories need to recognise that in their prices and take account of the higher costs for producers.