Subsidy to be given for fodder transported over 100km to north west

Minister Michael Creed said the transport subsidy would apply to fodder hauled over 100km to the stricken north west.

He said he did not want to interfere in the active local fodder market in the north west, but said that studies been carried out by Teagasc showed that there were "specific localised pockets" where there are fodder shortages. He said the subsidy will range from €8 to €12 depending on the type of fodder. In order to be eligible for support under this measure a farmer must demonstrate a significant shortfall of fodder on the holding, as verified by a recognised Agricultural Advisor and only the shortfall in fodder will be eligible to receive support under the transport measure.

Full details on the operation of the measure, including application forms and Department contact details will be issued by the Department shortly. In recent days a number of farming organisations have worked to transport bales from around the country to areas affected by fodder shortages.