Strong EU beef sales soften blow of UK slump

Irish beef exports to the UK fell in the early months of 2021. Stock Image.

Increased beef sales to the EU have offset a sharp drop in exports to the UK and Asia, and helped underpin improving cattle prices through the first five months of the year.

Beef sales to Britain fell by close to 10,000t or almost 11pc in the period from January to May this year when compared to 2020, a Bord Bia analysis has confirmed.

Asia has also proven to be a challenging market this year, with Ireland’s continued exclusion from the Chinese market resulting in a 25pc contraction in beef exports to the region.

However, the EU market bucked this downward trend, with Irish beef sales to continental customers increasing by almost 20pc during the first five months of the year.

Exports of Irish beef to EU member states totalled 81,500t up to the end of May. This was an increase of 13,000t on the same period in 2020.

Sales to North America increased marginally to 4,500t.

Overall exports of beef, by volume, were down one per cent to 185,000t during the first five months of the year compared to 2020, according to the Bord Bia presentation to the Beef Taskforce.

Irish beef sales to the UK dropped from 88,400t in 2020 to 78,500t this year, while exports to Asia fell from 21,000t to 15,000t during the same period.

The UK took 42pc of Ireland’s total beef sales for the first five months of the year, back from 47pc in 2020.

Interestingly, the figures also showed a shift in the make-up of beef sales to Britain, with the volume of chilled product declining significantly, while sales of frozen meat increased.

Exports of chilled boneless beef to Britain dropped by 11,500t or 18pc, falling from 64,000t to 52,500t.

Similarly, sales of the chilled bone-in were back 40pc to 6,800t. This equated to a reduction of 4,700t.

In contrast, demand for frozen boneless beef grew by almost 50pc, with sales volumes to the UK increasing from almost 13,000t in 2020 to 19,000t this year.

“The increase in exports of frozen [product] is reflective of the strong demand for

manufacturing beef in the UK this year, much of which is destined for burger production,” said Joe Burke of Bord Bia.

However, he pointed out that fresh/chilled beef sales to the UK continue to account for around 75pc of total volumes.

Mr Burke predicted that buoyant beef prices will hold into the back end of the year.

Demand

He said the full reopening of the food service sector will add to the continuing strong demand for beef in Britain and beyond.

Mr Burke pointed out that restricted supplies around the world meant that cattle prices were likely to remain strong for the rest of the year.

He said a combination of limited supplies and increasing demand would keep a floor on prices into the autumn.

This view was shared by Duncan Wyatt of Britain’s AHDB. With UK supplies three per cent back on 2020 levels, he forecast that British demand for imported beef will increase as the food-service sector reopened fully.